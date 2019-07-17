The Signs as Characters from The Diviners by Libba Bray

We back with another zodiac signs post! Trying to figure out what signs characters are just never gets old. And what better series to discover zodiac signs for than The Diviners! I mean it’s literally about psychics and the unseen powers that be. You know the astrological machinations of the universe would have definitive weight in The Diviners world, so this one was particularly fun! Do you agree with my star-sign divining skills? Am I a diviner in the making?





Leo • Evie O’Neill

Passionate, warm-hearted, self-centered, lazy





Virgo • Mabel Rose

Loyal, hardworking, anxious, shy





Cancer • Henry DuBois

Tenacious, imaginative, emotional, pessimistic





Aries • Sam Lloyd

Courageous, determined, impatient, impulsive





Scorpio • Theta Knight

Resourceful, brave, secretive, distrusting





Sagittarius • T. S. Woodhouse

Humorous, impatient, lacks a filter, over-promising





Gemini • Miss Addie

Gentle, curious, inconsistent, nervous





Pisces • Sister Walker

Compassionate, intuitive, gentle, wise





Libra • Memphis Campbell

Diplomatic, gracious, indecisive, non-confrontational





Capricorn • Jericho Jones

Responsible, disciplined, pessimistic, condescending





Taurus • Ling Chan

Patient, practical, responsible, uncompromising





Aquarius • Will Fitzgerald

Progressive, original, humanitarian, aloof

Evangeline O’Neill has been exiled from her boring old hometown and shipped off to the bustling streets of New York City—and she is ecstatic. It’s 1926, and New York is filled with speakeasies, Ziegfeld girls, and rakish pickpockets. The only catch is that she has to live with her uncle Will and his unhealthy obsession with the occult. Evie worries he’ll discover her darkest secret: a supernatural power that has only brought her trouble so far.

When the police find a murdered girl branded with a cryptic symbol and Will is called to the scene, Evie realizes her gift could help catch a serial killer. As Evie jumps headlong into a dance with a murderer, other stories unfurl in the city that never sleeps. And unknown to all, something dark and evil has awakened…