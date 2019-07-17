The Signs as Characters from The Diviners by Libba Bray

By Savannah .Kennelly

We back with another zodiac signs post! Trying to figure out what signs characters are just never gets old. And what better series to discover zodiac signs for than The Diviners! I mean it’s literally about psychics and the unseen powers that be. You know the astrological machinations of the universe would have definitive weight in The Diviners world, so this one was particularly fun! Do you agree with my star-sign divining skills? Am I a diviner in the making?


shutterstock_1029716875.jpg

Leo • Evie O’Neill

Passionate, warm-hearted, self-centered, lazy


shutterstock_1029716884.jpg

Virgo • Mabel Rose

Loyal, hardworking, anxious, shy


shutterstock_1029716890.jpg

Cancer • Henry DuBois

Tenacious, imaginative, emotional, pessimistic


shutterstock_1029716917.jpg

Aries • Sam Lloyd

Courageous, determined, impatient, impulsive


Scorpio • Theta Knight

Resourceful, brave, secretive, distrusting


shutterstock_1029716893.jpg

Sagittarius • T. S. Woodhouse

Humorous, impatient, lacks a filter, over-promising


Gemini • Miss Addie

Gentle, curious, inconsistent, nervous


Pisces • Sister Walker

Compassionate, intuitive, gentle, wise


shutterstock_464977835-2.jpg

Libra • Memphis Campbell

Diplomatic, gracious, indecisive, non-confrontational


Capricorn • Jericho Jones

Responsible, disciplined, pessimistic, condescending


shutterstock_1029716872.jpg

Taurus • Ling Chan

Patient, practical, responsible, uncompromising


shutterstock_1029716887.jpg

Aquarius • Will Fitzgerald

Progressive, original, humanitarian, aloof

 



The Diviners.jpg


Evangeline O’Neill has been exiled from her boring old hometown and shipped off to the bustling streets of New York City—and she is ecstatic. It’s 1926, and New York is filled with speakeasies, Ziegfeld girls, and rakish pickpockets. The only catch is that she has to live with her uncle Will and his unhealthy obsession with the occult. Evie worries he’ll discover her darkest secret: a supernatural power that has only brought her trouble so far.

When the police find a murdered girl branded with a cryptic symbol and Will is called to the scene, Evie realizes her gift could help catch a serial killer. As Evie jumps headlong into a dance with a murderer, other stories unfurl in the city that never sleeps. And unknown to all, something dark and evil has awakened…

