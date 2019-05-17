I Built a Playlist According to Each Folk of the Air Character

I think a playlist can tell you a lot about a person. Not only do you get a vibe of their music preferences, but I think a personal playlist helps you understand what they connect with and maybe why. For example, my high-school driving playlists were largely punk-rock interspersed with the occasional Taylor Swift, Barenaked Ladies, and Florence + the Machine. What does that say about me? Well, that I’m rebellious and free, but I just want to be loved and live in a rom-com, and I like to joke around while re-living the ‘90s, but I also want to be a forest witch. All of which are kind of true. And when I re-listen to those playlists, I get right back into that mood.

So in the interest of helping you get into the mindset of the characters from the Folk of the Air, we bring you these playlists to enjoy!

Jude Duarte

Without Me – Halsey

What’s Love Got To Do With It – Tina Turner

Wicked Game – Chris Isaak

Chun-Li – Nicki Minaj

Natural – Imagine Dragons

My Happy Ending – Avril Lavigne

Dirty Laundry – Carrie Underwood

Taryn Duarte

Crying in the Club – Camila Cabello

I’m a Mess – Bebe Rexha

Pretty Hurts – Beyonce

A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton

If I Die Young – The Band Perry

Wildest Dreams – Taylor Swift

I Knew You Were Trouble – Taylor Swift (Really anything by Taylor Swift. You just know Taryn is a T-Swifty stan.)

Cardan Greenbriar

Sucker – The Jonas Brothers

I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner

Waterloo – Abba

Boy With Luv – BTS feat. Halsey

Work from Home – Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Just Right – GOT7

Take It From Me – Jordan Davis

Locke

break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored – Ariana Grande

Blame – Calvin Harris ft. John Newman

Wow – Post Malone

Throw Sum Mo – Rae Sremmurd feat. Nicki Minaj, Young Thug

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) – Eurythmics

Cherry Bomb – NCT 127

Vivi

Bad Reputation – Joan Jett

Girls Just Want To Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) – Meat Loaf

True – Spandau Ballet

American Idiot – Green Day

2002 – Anne-Marie

Nicasia

Alone – Heart

Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley

#SELFIE – The Chainsmokers

Bang Bang – Jessie J feat. Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

Boombayah – BLACKPINK

DDU-DU DDU-DU – BLACKPINK (Nicasia totally channels some BLACKPINK energy)

Madoc

Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears

Walk – Pantera

Africa – Toto

Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees

The Roach

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

Shallow – Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

Hold the Line – Toto

Sultans of Swing – Dire Straits

If I Could Turn Back Time – Cher

The Bomb

Bodak Yellow – Cardi B

Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash

Through the Fire and Flames – Dragonforce

Just a Girl – No Doubt

The Ghost

Loser – Beck

Zombie – The Cranberries

Like a Stone – Audioslave

Californication – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Loner – YUNGBLUD

Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana