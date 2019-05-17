I Built a Playlist According to Each Folk of the Air Character
I think a playlist can tell you a lot about a person. Not only do you get a vibe of their music preferences, but I think a personal playlist helps you understand what they connect with and maybe why. For example, my high-school driving playlists were largely punk-rock interspersed with the occasional Taylor Swift, Barenaked Ladies, and Florence + the Machine. What does that say about me? Well, that I’m rebellious and free, but I just want to be loved and live in a rom-com, and I like to joke around while re-living the ‘90s, but I also want to be a forest witch. All of which are kind of true. And when I re-listen to those playlists, I get right back into that mood.
So in the interest of helping you get into the mindset of the characters from the Folk of the Air, we bring you these playlists to enjoy!
Jude Duarte
-
Without Me – Halsey
-
What’s Love Got To Do With It – Tina Turner
-
Wicked Game – Chris Isaak
-
Chun-Li – Nicki Minaj
-
Natural – Imagine Dragons
-
My Happy Ending – Avril Lavigne
-
Dirty Laundry – Carrie Underwood
Taryn Duarte
-
Crying in the Club – Camila Cabello
-
I’m a Mess – Bebe Rexha
-
Pretty Hurts – Beyonce
-
A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton
-
If I Die Young – The Band Perry
-
Wildest Dreams – Taylor Swift
-
I Knew You Were Trouble – Taylor Swift (Really anything by Taylor Swift. You just know Taryn is a T-Swifty stan.)
Cardan Greenbriar
-
Sucker – The Jonas Brothers
-
I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner
-
Waterloo – Abba
-
Boy With Luv – BTS feat. Halsey
-
Work from Home – Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign
-
Just Right – GOT7
-
Take It From Me – Jordan Davis
Locke
-
break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored – Ariana Grande
-
Blame – Calvin Harris ft. John Newman
-
Wow – Post Malone
-
Throw Sum Mo – Rae Sremmurd feat. Nicki Minaj, Young Thug
-
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) – Eurythmics
-
Cherry Bomb – NCT 127
Vivi
-
Bad Reputation – Joan Jett
-
Girls Just Want To Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper
-
I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) – Meat Loaf
-
True – Spandau Ballet
-
American Idiot – Green Day
-
2002 – Anne-Marie
Nicasia
-
Alone – Heart
-
Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley
-
#SELFIE – The Chainsmokers
-
Bang Bang – Jessie J feat. Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
-
Boombayah – BLACKPINK
-
DDU-DU DDU-DU – BLACKPINK (Nicasia totally channels some BLACKPINK energy)
Madoc
-
Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears
-
Walk – Pantera
-
Africa – Toto
-
Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees
The Roach
-
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
-
Shallow – Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
-
Hold the Line – Toto
-
Sultans of Swing – Dire Straits
-
If I Could Turn Back Time – Cher
The Bomb
-
Bodak Yellow – Cardi B
-
Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash
-
Through the Fire and Flames – Dragonforce
-
Just a Girl – No Doubt
The Ghost
-
Loser – Beck
-
Zombie – The Cranberries
-
Like a Stone – Audioslave
-
Californication – Red Hot Chili Peppers
-
Loner – YUNGBLUD
-
Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana