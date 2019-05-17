I Built a Playlist According to Each Character from The Diviners

If you’ve read The Diviners series, (and if you haven’t, what are you even?) then you know music plays a major part in the lives of each character. The 1920’s are synonymous with the rise of jazz and dance clubs, the decade commonly being referred to as “The Jazz Age.” But I will openly admit that my knowledge of the 20’s foxtrots, charlestons, and ragtimes is extremely limited. Honestly, all my knowledge of music from the 20’s comes from reading The Diviners series.

So, I decided to make modern playlists for the characters from The Diviners. Did I channel Evie’s look-at-me Leo energy? Yes. Did I tap into Jericho’s intellectual sad-boi vibe? Absolutely. Did I relish in Memphis’s love-struck poetic disposition. You know it. And did I dive into Theta’s survive-against-all-the-odds-and-come-out-stronger badass attitude to bring you a pump-up playlist for the ages? YOU BET-SKI.

Be warned: some of these song have bad words… listen at your own peril!

Evie O’NEill

In Love With A Camera – The Struts

Chandelier – Sia

Body Electric – Lana Del Rey

Jericho Jones

Ring Of Fire – Johnny Cash

Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley

Pray For Me – The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

Sam Lloyd

Make It Right – BTS

Swing Swing – The All-American Rejects

Tequila – The Champs

Memphis Campbell

Adore You – Harry Styles

Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey) – The Weeknd

Halo – Beyonce

Theta Knight

Diamonds – Megan Thee Stallion and Normani

Look At Her Now – Selena Gomez

Survivor – Destiny’s Child

Henry Dubois

Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco

Chanel – Frank Ocean

Lucky Strike – Troye Sivan

Mabel rose

Fast Car – Tracy Chapman

I Knew You Were Trouble. – Taylor Swift

I Fought the Law – The Clash

Ling Chan

You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette

Womxnly ( 玫瑰少年) – Jolin Tsai

Girls Like Girls – Hayley Kiyoko