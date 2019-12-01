The December 2019 NOVLbox, curated by Vashti Harrison!

It’s the end of the year and the end of the decade! And what better way to wrap up our amazing line-up of NOVLboxes than with one curated by one of the most talented illustrators we know?

This month’s NOVLbox is curated by Vashti Harrison, bestselling author and illustrator of Little Leaders, Little Dreamers, and Little Legends!

If you don’t know who Vashti Harrison is, you definitely will after you see her unique art style. Little Leaders, Little Dreamers, and Little Legends are perfect for introducing readers of all ages to people who have changed the world. In addition to her three books, she’s included her exclusive magnets, a pack of 30 Days of Gratitude cards, Out of Print library card socks, and more.

HOW IT WORKS:

Enter HERE for a chance to win. We’ll select & notify the winners at the end of the month. We’ll ship out the boxes in the following two weeks!

Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor.