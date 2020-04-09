I cannot begin to express how excited I am to share the official NOVL CouchFest 2020 schedule! We have so much cool, inspiring stuff planned from some incredible authors, plus tons of goodies to give away! Our friends over at LBYR will be hosting special NOVL jr. events with middle grade authors and books for the winning, and LB School will be hosting some amazing educator-focused content!

And for those of you who don’t know what I’m talking about or what CouchFest is, here’s a little rundown!

In light of COVID-19, many big book events that we were all looking forward to have been cancelled or postponed. Here at NOVL, we know the importance of having fun stuff to look forward to and lighthearted content to provide joy in the midst of turbulence. So we are bringing you #CouchFest!

Coming April 20–24, enjoy five days of author events, giveaways, and of course, team NOVL! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for CouchFest content, daily NOVLbox giveaways, ARC giveaways, and special password promotions from your favorite authors and NOVL HQ team members. Basically, enjoy all the joys of a book festival without the need to go anywhere!

Without further ado: the NOVL CouchFest 2020 lineup!





Be sure to follow @littlebrownyoungreaders on Instagram and @LittleBrownYR on Twitter to get in on all these middle-grade goodies and events! And for our educator friends, be sure to check out LB School’s Ed Night and follow them on Instagram and Twitter (@lbschool)



