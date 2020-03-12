Turning in My NOVL Cap: A Goodbye

Hi NOVLers! It’s me—Nat!

Today is bittersweet for me because it’s my last day as a member of Team NOVL. I’m leaving my position at Little, Brown and turning in my NOVL cap.

Books, and the Young Adult world, have always been a part of my life. But I don’t think I quite understood the power of community, internet people, and book lovers until I joined NOVL.

You’ve watched me scream about my ships, get too many noise complaints, and help bring new books into the world. I’ve watched you stand up for authors, other bloggers, and fellow readers that need help, want a friend, or just someone to share tail memes with. The most beautiful part about NOVL is how real and alive this community is: a platform is only as good as the people who join it. Your energy, love, and care is palpable, and I know will take you far—in the book world, and also in life.

Was that too cheesy? Sentimental? Sappy? I don’t care, it’s my last blog post and I’m allowed to be as cheesy, sentimental, and sappy as I want.

I’m lucky I got to hang out with you guys. I’m lucky I get to call some of you friends. I’m lucky I got to be a small part of this wonderful community. From the bottom of my heart, I’ve loved working with you.

I’ll still be around in the book world—probably lurking on IG, watching NOVL from the other side. For now, I wish you the best, and hope that someday soon a random stranger will give you a billion dollars so you can buy all the books you want.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

xoxo

Nat (@natty.cav)