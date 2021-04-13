World of Greg Pizzoli
Baloney and Friends
by Greg Pizzoli
Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli
Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli presents the second Baloney and Friends book, "A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics" (Booklist).
Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their way through more day-to-day adventures in the second book of this pitch-perfect graphic novel series. Whether it's writing the lyrics to their own original theme song, having an epic sleepover in a tent, experimenting with an incredible new device that lets them reach for the sky, or thinking deep (or deeply funny) thoughts about the world around them, this new collection of mini-tales and three mini-comics will have you cheering and rooting for Baloney the pig, Bizz the bumblebee, Peanut the horse, and everyone's favorite grumpy rabbit, Krabbit! And at the end, readers will learn to draw each character with different facial expressions and emotions by following clear step-by-step instructions.
"Greg Pizzoli does it again! These delightfully funny friends will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories." —Dav Pilkey, creator of the Dog Man and Captain Underpants series
The Watermelon Seed
by Greg Pizzoli
Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli
With perfect comic pacing, Greg Pizzoli introduces us to one funny crocodile who has one big fear: swallowing a watermelon seed. What will he do when his greatest fear is realized? Will vines sprout out his ears? Will his skin turn pink? This crocodile has a wild imagination that kids will love.
With bold color and beautiful sense of design, Greg Pizzoli's picture book debut takes this familiar childhood worry and gives us a true gem in the vein of I Want My Hat Back and Not a Box.
The Book Hog
by Greg Pizzoli
Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli
Settle down with this funny book and learn about the magic of reading as a kind librarian teaches a silly pig how much fun reading can be!
The Book Hog loves books -- the way they look, the way they feel, the way they smell--and he'll grab whatever he can find. There's only one problem: he can't read! But when a kind librarian invites him to join for storytime, this literature-loving pig discovers the treasure that books really are.
Greg Pizzoli, master of read-aloud fun and three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient, introduces a character sure to steal kids' hearts using his signature cheerful colors and lighthearted narrative style.
"Even non-Book-Hogs should have this one. It's that good." —Jon Klassen, Caldecott Medal winner for This Is Not My Hat
"A book that readers will be eager to hog." —Booklist
Good Night Owl
by Greg Pizzoli
Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli
Cover design or artwork by Greg Pizzoli
Owl tries his best to wrap up his night and settle in for a long sleep–after moving past a few bumps in the road—in this Geisel Honor-winning, giggle-worthy bedtime story.
Will Owl ever get a good night's sleep? He's ready for bed, but as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He looks everywhere—in his cupboard, underneath the floorboards—even in his walls. He'll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what's going on! But as he's busy tearing his house apart, he doesn't notice one tiny, squeaky, mouse-shaped detail—the culprit!
Every observant young reader will point again and again to the answer to Owl's persistent question, laughing all along the way. From the creator of The Watermelon Seed comes another pitch-perfect tale that's empowering, engaging, and entertaining.
"Entertaining bedtime drama that works equally well for new readers and for sharing aloud." —Horn Book
"A funny tale about stress and an ever-upping ante, with a comforting end." —Kirkus Reviews
Templeton Gets His Wish
by Greg Pizzoli
Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli
Cover design or artwork by Greg Pizzoli
Number One Sam
by Greg Pizzoli
Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli
This Story Is for You
by Greg Pizzoli
Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli
Cover design or artwork by Greg Pizzoli