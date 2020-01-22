Here are all the Storytime! With Bill videos and their books so you can keep your kid busy!

Hello, hello, hello! In case you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last year and somehow missed the biggest internet sensation since WeRateDogs, we have a storytime video series. Every month, we pick a picture book to share with all of you. Then, I go find a funny hat or some other novelty prop or gimmick and Savannah gamely films me while I do funny voices, accents, and general tomfoolery. I have it on good authority (my 2-year-old cousin and a classroom full of second graders) that these videos (which Savannah painstakingly edits to perfection) provide plenty of humor and also some much-needed calm in our busy, busy world. For your convenience, we’ve compiled all of the Storytime! with Bill videos in one place, namely this blog post, so you can share them with your kids when you want a little me-time!

Thank You, Omu! by Oge Mora

If You Ever Want to Bring a Pirate to Meet Santa, Don’t! by Elise Parsley

The Adventures of Beekle by Dan Santat

Hello Lighthouse by Sophie Blackall

When You Are Brave by Pat Zietlow Miller, illustrated by Eliza Wheeler

Wolfie the Bunny by Ame Dyckman, illustrated by Zachariah OHora

Bear Came Along by Richard T. Morris, illustrated by LeUyen Pham

Dandy by Ame Dyckman, Illustrated by Charles Santoso

Does It Fart? by Nick Caruso and Dani Rabaiotti, illustrated by Alex G. Griffiths

The School Book by Todd Parr

T-Bone the Drone by Shanda McCloskey

Zip! Zoom! On a Broom by Teri Sloat, illustrated by Rosalinde Bonnet

Otto Has a Birthday Party by Todd Parr

How Did I Get Here? by Philip Bunting

A Big Bed for Little Snow by Grace Lin