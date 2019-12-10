Bookish Gifts for Everyone in Your Life

There is a bookish gift perfect for everyone in your life. Whether they prefer reading the classics or the latest bestseller, whether they have a never-ending TBR pile or they just want to finish at least two books this year, there is a present for them this holiday season!

FOR THE CRAFTY READER

DIY Bookstore: We all wish we had a bookstore in our homes, and with this DIY kit, you can create your very own (even if it’s tiny!). For the craftiest readers, give them the gift of recreating one of their favorite places, at 1/24 scale. It definitely requires some patience, and some handiwork, but the end result is positively bookish!

DIY Miniature Bookstore Kit Create your very own (tiny) bookstore! This dollhouse-size, old-fashioned reading room features enormously charming… www.basbleu.com

FOR THE ASPIRING WRITER

Be Careful notebook: A useful journal to jot down inspiration, and a subtle threat to anyone doubting your aspiring-author-friend’s skills. Give them this notebook as encouragement to further their writing, and a funny nod that you never know where inspiration might strike.

“Careful or you’ll end up in my next novel” Observational Notebook The perfect notebook for researching novelists; this is a great place to store all your writerly observations. The… us.theliterarygiftcompany.com

FOR THE FOODIE READER

· Book weight: A handy way to keep a cookbook open to the perfect recipe! Whether whipping up a snack for book club or feeling inspired by NOVL’s Read It and Eat It series, this weighted bookmark keeps any volume open so you don’t have to keep flipping through your book. Also can be used if your hands are getting tired from staying up way too late reading way too heavy tomes.

https://www.vermontcountrystore.com/leather-book-weight/product/17554

FOR THE BOOK PURIST

Book Was Better shirt: We all have that one friend (Me. It’s me.) who always likes to point out that the latest blockbuster to hit the silver screen was actually a book first. And if we’re being honest, the book was probably better.

Funny Reader Shirt, The Book Was Better, Funny Gift for Reader, Book Lover Shirt, Book Lover Gift… The book was better! Funny book lover t-shirt. Perfect gift for a librarian or anybody else who loves to read. XS… www.etsy.com

FOR THE PERSON WHO IS NEVER WITHOUT A BOOK

Solar reading light: Whether commuting on a train, at a less-than-exciting party, or in the middle of the woods, this is the perfect gift for your friend who is never without some reading material. This portable light makes sure all conditions are optimal reading conditions. (Although we caution against setting it up in an actual train car. Fellow passengers might not appreciate it.)

Solar Reading Light | Off the Grid, Eco-Friendly Pocket-sized & light, this artist-designed solar lamp gives 5 hours of bright light after 5 hours of charging. Your… www.uncommongoods.com

FOR THE BOOK LOVER

ISBN Missing You tote bag: Most book nerds have a proud collection of tote bags, but really, can you ever have too many? This super punny tote helps identify a fellow book lover when you’re out toting around your latest book purchase. If you know, you know!

ISBN Thinking of You tote bag or 4 interest-free payments on orders over $35.00 It’s Book Nerd for “I love you.” Celebrate your love of all things… outofprint.com

FOR THE MULTI-LINGUAL READER

Language pencils: These beaux crayons make the regalo perfetto for the reader who can speak molte lingue. Why not let them declare their Liebe für Bücher in a variety of languages too?

https://www.basbleu.com/cgi-bin/hazel.cgiaction=DETAIL&ITEM=UR3262

FOR THE PRETEND READER

Unique bookends: For the friend that reads so many books that they fall off the shelves OR the friend that doesn’t read much but wants it to look like they do, a unique set of bookends adds personality to any living space. Show off your hometown (or adopted hometown) with these cityscapes set of bookends.

City Skyline Bookends | Unique Bookends Hand cut from carbon steel, each set of these silhouette bookends includes the iconic landmarks of famous city skylines… www.uncommongoods.com

FOR THE REBELLIOUS READER

· Banned Books socks: Keep toes toasty and let your friend proudly declare their love of all books, banned included! Defying censorship — but make it fashion.

Banned Books socks or 4 interest-free payments on orders over $35.00 Put a sock in censorship. Product Details Unisex 75% cotton, 20%… outofprint.com

FOR A VORACIOUS READER

· Ex Libris stamp: This is the gift for the friend that is legitimately trying to build their own Beauty-and-the-Beast-type library of their dreams. Gift them with an official stamp that proves their library is the real deal. Also good for generous friends who are willing to lend out their babies books (aren’t they the best?) to make sure they are returned to the rightful owner.

Bookish Gifts for Writers, Literary Gifts Crow Ex Libris Sticker, 25 Personalized Exlibris Our stunning Crow Ex Libris Stickers are a perfect personalized Book Lover Gift. They are a great bookish Gift. You can… www.etsy.com

FOR ANY AND ALL READERS

A gift card: If all else fails, a gift card to your favorite book worm’s favorite bookstore is always a treasured gift. Every holiday is a welcome opportunity to add just a few more titles to the already teetering TBR pile.