Best Friends for Emerging Readers￼

I don’t know what kind of creatures Kondo and Kezumi are, but I’d love to be their friend. The imaginative, colorful world these two live in is like nothing you’ve seen before, and you’ll want to visit immediately.



Kondo is big. Kezumi is little. They used to live on an island with fruit trees and berry bushes and flitter-birds and fluffle-bunnies. Since the surprise bottle washed ashore with a map containing the mysterious message: WE ARE NOT ALONE, Kondo and Kezumi have been traveling the seas, making new friends, and discovering more about themselves and their place in the world.



But now it’s time for Kondo and Kezumi to head home. Except there’s still time to see Tiny Island, make a pit stop at Dairy Isle, or even Donut island. And when Kondo and Kezumi arrive on their familiar shore, they are greeted with another boat anchored in their waters. Who could it be? Will Kondo and Kezumi be ready for a new guest on their island or is home finally changed for good?