YA Books and Authors to Celebrate Antiracism

The Antiracist movement is an invitation and an urgent call to listen: antiracism requires long-term action and effort, and one small step in the right direction is seeking out black voices and stories. As always, we need to have conversations about race and racism year-round. But hopefully opening more discourses about black history and race this month will spark lifelong discussions.

So here are some of my favorite black LBYR authors and stories that are impacting the world of YA to spark that discussion surrounding Antiracism!

STAMPED: RACISM, ANTIRACISM, AND YOU by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi wrote National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning, which tells a history of racism, racist thought, and antiracism. Stamped is the young adult remix and reimagining of Ibram’s original book, told by none other than Jason Reynolds. In identifying three kinds of people (segregationists, assimilationists, and antiracists) Jason and Ibram bring cold clarity to how and why American racism exists. As I’ve been having my own reckoning with racism (both racism aimed at me, and my own ingrained racist thoughts), I’ve often been afraid that the more I knew about the “how” and “why” of racism, the more hopeless I’d become. But Stamped not only shines a light on how powerful racism is—it shines a light on just how powerful I am in stamping out racism. I hope everyone reads this book.

Dove Randolph works hard to be the perfect daughter, in school and at home. She knows her parents would never approve of Booker, the sweet boy with a troubled past she’s falling for, but it’s getting harder to obey all her parents’ rules. So when her estranged aunt Carlene moves home and she and Carlene grow closer, Dove finds herself torn between who she was and who she wants to become. If you know NOVL, you know that we are big fans of Brandy Colbert—her sweet stories about black girls falling in love and finding themselves are equally swoon-worthy and powerful. Her stories are universally relatable, but unapologetically written for black and POC readers, which make her books perfect for…basically everyone. If you’ve already read Birdie, try Brandy’s other books: Little & Lion and Finding Yvonne!

After a harmless party that turned into a police raid and shooting, Marvin Johnson’s twin brother, Tyler, is found dead. Terrified as his mother unravels and mourning a brother who’s now turned into a hashtag, Marvin must learn what justice and freedom really mean to him. Tyler Johnson adds another moving story to the growing literary movement inspired by Black Lives Matter. Drawing on the issues affecting young people (and everyone) today—like gun violence and race relations—and Jay’s own experiences with police brutality in his community, Tyler Johnson doesn’t shy away from having honest conversations about racism happening right now.

Aspiring astrophysicist Devon is determined to graduate at the top of her class to get into her dream college—but plans begin to shift when the boy that broke her heart, Ashton, show up on the first day of school, almost a year after they parted ways. So beings a tumultuous year of second chances and new relationships, as Devon discovers what she truly wants out of life—and love. I adore Devon because her character reflects the lives of so many biracial and bicultural people like her—Devon’s experience and identity as a biracial black girl is complicated, sticky, and integral to her character. I found it so refreshing and empowering to watch someone like Devon grapple with race and getting into college and falling in love. That’s how life is, and telling stories this way shows the world that BIPOC stories are multifaceted and vast. And also, Ronni Davis is the sweetest human being and everyone should fall in love with her.

Vashti is the bestselling powerhouse illustrator/author behind Little Leaders and Little Legends, which spotlight known and unknown influential black figures from history. Her illustrations are so beautiful and peaceful, and the rest of the world agrees too: she’s also the illustrator for Lupita Nyong’o’s picture book Sulwe and Matthew Cherry’s Hair Love, both of which are New York Times bestsellers. Something I love about Vashti’s books are how accessible they are for all ages: I love giving her books to friends my age to inspire them, and I love giving her books to younger family members to empower them. Naturally, I want to share them on NOVL as well!