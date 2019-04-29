Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

What to Read Now That Game of Thrones Has Ended

Are GIANT battles kinda your thing?

The Rage of Dragons

Game of Thrones meets Gladiator in this debut epic fantasy about a world caught in an eternal war, and the young man who will become his people’s only hope for survival.

"The Rage of Dragons takes the best parts of epic fantasy and sets them in a refreshing and inventive new world, a gripping tale that makes clear the true cost of war and colonialism with one of the most enthralling hero's journeys I've read."—S. A. Chakraborty, author of City of Brass

If a Lannister is your favorite character.

The Dragon's Path

Falling pebbles can start a landslide. A spat between the Free Cities and the Severed Throne is spiraling out of control. A new player rises from the depths of history, fanning the flames that will sweep the entire region onto The Dragon’s Path — the path to war.

“Everything I look for in a fantasy.” – George R. R. Martin

If you believe family is duty, and honor is everything.

Jade City

In this epic saga of magic and kungfu, four siblings battle rival clans for honor and power in an Asia-inspired fantasy metropolis.

"Stylish and action-packed, full of ambitious families and guilt-ridden loves, Jade City is an epic drama reminiscent of the best classic Hong Kong gangster films but set in a fantasy metropolis so gritty and well-imagined that you'll forget you're reading a book."—Ken Liu, winner of the Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Awards

For those rooting for Sansa to win it all.

Sins of Empire

A new epic fantasy series from highly acclaimed fantasy author, Brian McClellan, set in the same world as The Powder Mage trilogy.
 "Furious, visceral, and relentlessly thrilling action."—Kirkus

If your place is on the Wall alongside your brothers.

 

The Wolf

When the armies of the south flood across the Black river, the fragile peace between the two races is shattered. On a lightning-struck battlefield, the two sides will fight – for their people, for their land, for their very survival.
"A young lord faces off against an ingenious general in an epic fantasy that’s “twisty in its political maneuverings, gritty in its battle descriptions, and rich with a sense of heroism and glory.” (Publishers Weekly)

For those who just want to see heads roll.

The Blade Itself

Murderous conspiracies rise to the surface, old scores are ready to be settled, and the line between hero and villain is sharp enough to draw blood.

"Bloody and relentless."—George R. R. Martin on Best Served Cold