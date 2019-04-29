What to Read Now That Game of Thrones Has Ended
[BANNER ON SALE IN EBOOK FOR ONLY $2.99]
Are GIANT battles kinda your thing?
The Rage of Dragons
by Evan Winter
Game of Thrones meets Gladiator in this debut epic fantasy about a world caught in an eternal war, and the young man who will become his people’s only hope for survival.
"The Rage of Dragons takes the best parts of epic fantasy and sets them in a refreshing and inventive new world, a gripping tale that makes clear the true cost of war and colonialism with one of the most enthralling hero's journeys I've read."—S. A. Chakraborty, author of City of Brass
If a Lannister is your favorite character.
The Dragon's Path
by Daniel Abraham
Falling pebbles can start a landslide. A spat between the Free Cities and the Severed Throne is spiraling out of control. A new player rises from the depths of history, fanning the flames that will sweep the entire region onto The Dragon’s Path — the path to war.
“Everything I look for in a fantasy.” – George R. R. Martin
If you believe family is duty, and honor is everything.
Jade City
by Fonda Lee
In this epic saga of magic and kungfu, four siblings battle rival clans for honor and power in an Asia-inspired fantasy metropolis.
For those rooting for Sansa to win it all.
Sins of Empire
by Brian McClellan
If your place is on the Wall alongside your brothers.
The Wolf
by Leo Carew
For those who just want to see heads roll.
The Blade Itself
by Joe Abercrombie
Murderous conspiracies rise to the surface, old scores are ready to be settled, and the line between hero and villain is sharp enough to draw blood.
"Bloody and relentless."—George R. R. Martin on Best Served Cold