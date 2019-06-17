6 Romances that Celebrate Friendship

While we’re always rooting for the HEA in our romance novels, we know we can’t get by without a good crew supporting us (and giving us real talk) along the way.

Here are a few romances with BFFs we wish we knew in real life. Here’s to our BFFs in life and lit!

Before I Let Go Friendship can blossom even in the darkest of moments in one's life. In Before I Let Go, Yasmen is healing from the trauma of many losses in her life but it's her friend group that is a huge part in helping her flourish and feel like herself again.

The Hookup Plan When Samiah, Taylor, and London met under dire circumstances, they never imagined it would lead to an amazing and supportive friendship. With London under major stress from work, she needs her best friends more than ever -- especially when she thinks she's falling for her former nemesis.

The Happy Ever After Playlist Two years after losing her fiancé, Sloan Monroe still can't seem to get her life back on track. But one trouble-making pup with a "take me home" look in his eyes is about to change everything and unexpectedly bring a new person into her life. With her new pet by her side, Sloan finally starts to feel more like herself... and her best friend, Kristen, can see it too. Is her new beginning really on the horizon? For the friends who are on our side in the hardest time and give us that little push when we need it...

An Heiress's Guide to Deception and Desire Lady Katherine and Miss Caroline are ultimate friendship goals = what a team! The two join forces to write a column called "The Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem" and uncover the dangerous truths to help their country, especially the women in it. Their work solidifies their friendship in every way; who doesn't want a supportive and empowering gal pal by their side?

In a New York Minute Talk about the best friendship group in the land. When Franny loses her job and has the most embarrassing moment EVER on the subway train (that, of course, goes viral), her best friends are there to cheer her on on her journey through career, unexpected love, and family discoveries.