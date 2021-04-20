Himbos That We Just Can’t Help Falling For

Move over bimbos, it’s the season of the himbo. However, we’re only looking at the ones who seem like himbos at first glance, but, much like transformers, there is more to them than meets the eye. They are smarter than people give them credit for. Take a look at this list of himbos-who-aren’t-dumb-as-they-seem that we can’t help falling for.





Danyal from More Than Just a Pretty Face

I will always add Danyal and this book to a list if I can make it fit. That’s how much I love it. And look at that, Danyal is perfect for this list. Danyal is super good looking and people think that is all he has going for him, they say it so much that even he starts to believe it. BUT when he puts his mind to it Danyal is – more than just a pretty face.

Danyal Jilani has no lack of confidence. He may not be the smartest guy in the room, but he’s funny, gorgeous, and going to make a great chef one day. His father doesn’t approve of his career choice, but that hardly matters. What does matter is the opinion of Danyal’s longtime crush, the perfect-in-all-ways Kaval, and her family, who consider him a less than ideal arranged-marriage prospect.

Then Danyal gets selected for the Renaissance Man, a school-wide academic championship and the perfect opportunity to show everyone he’s smarter than they think. He recruits the brilliant, totally-uninterested-in-him Bisma to help with the competition, but the more time Danyal spends with her…the more he learns from her…the more he cooks for her…the more he realizes that happiness may be staring him right in his pretty face.





Emmett from the Twilight Saga

by Stephenie Meyer

Big giant teddy bear Emmett, isn’t stupid but doesn’t he do a good impression of someone who is?

In the first book of the Twilight Saga, internationally bestselling author Stephenie Meyer introduces Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, a pair of star-crossed lovers whose forbidden relationship ripens against the backdrop of small-town suspicion and a mysterious coven of vampires. This is a love story with bite.





Nash from The Inheritance Games

by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

While the oldest Hawthorne brother isn’t always around, he comes across as the simplest brother in many ways. Nash not running around with his brothers, playing the games their grandfather left for them can be seen as Nash not being as smart as his brothers, but that isn’t the case. Nash is a grown man and has stopped letting his grandfather run his life.

Avery Grambs has a plan for a better future: survive high school, win a scholarship, and get out. But her fortunes change in an instant when billionaire Tobias Hawthorne dies and leaves Avery virtually his entire fortune. The catch? Avery has no idea why–or even who Tobias Hawthorne is. To receive her inheritance, Avery must move into sprawling, secret passage-filled Hawthorne House, where every room bears the old man’s touch–and his love of puzzles, riddles, and codes.





Nicholas from Fence: Striking Distance

Nicholas might be a little dimwitted, but we still love him. Nicholas isn’t a full himbo, he is just truly oblivious to the things around him.

Sixteen-year-old Nicholas Cox is the illegitimate son of a retired fencing champion who dreams of getting the proper training he could never afford. After earning a place on the elite Kings Row fencing team, Nicholas must prove himself to his rival, Seiji Katayma, and navigate the clashes, friendships, and relationships between his teammates on the road to state championships–where Nicholas might finally have the chance to spar with his golden-boy half-brother.

Coach Williams decides to take advantage of the boys’ morale after a recent victory and assigns them a course of team building exercises to further deepen their bonds. It takes a shoplifting scandal, a couple of moonlit forest strolls, several hilariously bad dates, and a whole lot of introspection for the team to realize they are stronger together than they could ever be apart.





Cardan from The Cruel Prince

by Holly Black

Now you might be saying, ‘Shanese, wait! Carden isn’t a himbo,’ and to that I would say, “But doesn’t he play one really well?” Think about it: everyone thinks he is just some drunk, cruel, unwanted prince and boy doesn’t he just use that to his advantage.

Jude was seven years old when her parents were murdered and she and her two sisters were stolen away to live in the treacherous High Court of Faerie. Ten years later, Jude wants nothing more than to belong there, despite her mortality. But many of the fey despise humans. Especially Prince Cardan, the youngest and wickedest son of the High King.

To win a place at the Court, she must defy him—and face the consequences.

In doing so, she becomes embroiled in palace intrigues and deceptions, discovering her own capacity for bloodshed. But as civil war threatens to drown the Courts of Faerie in violence, Jude will need to risk her life in a dangerous alliance to save her sisters, and Faerie itself.