Senior Year Anxiety Reads

Senior year tends to be overwhelmingly stressful in normal times, and I’m guessing, Class of 2020, that your senior year did not go anything remotely the way you imagined it. That being said, having a high level of anxiety is understandable, even expected. Whether you are off to college in the fall or have other plans in store, these seven books recs are here to connect, entertain, and inspire during this uniquely challenging time in your life that none but your fellow seniors will ever fully relate to.

Hats off to you, seniors! You did it and you’ll be okay.

(Take it from me, an eternally anxious, past senior.)









by Sarah Watson

Four best friends—Ava, CJ, Jordan, and Martha—are getting ready to graduate from high school. Inseparable since kindergarten, they have to face their increasing fears of growing apart. Each of these hardworking girls has her own obstacles to overcome before beginning college in the fall: Ava, adopted into a loving family, is secretly trying to find her own sense of belonging; CJ, a very driven planner, is worried her low SAT scores will squash her dreams; Jordan, who dreams of becoming a journalist, is eager to leave their small Ohio suburb; and lastly, Martha, who is very smart, but also very concerned about how she’ll pay for college. And to add to all of that, we get a deliciously mysterious twist—one of these four is destined to become the president of the United States.





by Florence Gonsalves

Chamomile (or just Cham) Myles has got a lot going on. It’s senior year, so there is prom, dreadful college applications, and her whole future to worry about. And on top of all of that, her dad is battling Parkinson’s disease, a slowly progressive, terminal illness. Cham likes to keep her two worlds of school and home separate, however when Brendan, a vivacious man-bun, tutu-wearing hospital volunteer confidently strolls into her life, he helps her begin to form a bridge between them in ways she would have never imagined.





Clare and Aidan have only twelve hours left before they leave for college, meaning only one night left to decide whether or not they should stay together. With that short time remaining, Clare and Aidan step back through the journey of their relationship — revisiting family, friends, and familiar landmarks, as well as making unexpected discoveries along the way. But when the night finally comes to a close, will the two of them choose to separate forever, or just simply goodbye for now?





by Alice Skinner

So maybe you’ve been watching the news a lot lately. And maybe you’re a bit like me and are finding that the words coming out of a certain important leader’s mouth are causing large amounts of distress (to add to all the other things you have to worry about). I have often found that the best way to handle that anxiety is to take action. The Revolution Handbook is an interactive, guided journal that will help you transform your political thoughts, opinions, and concerns into concrete words and actions. Time to smash the patriarchy and begin a revolution!





by Cecilia Vinesse

With only two weeks left before Aubrey, an American expat, has to head off to her first year of college, she is determined to have one more European adventure with her BFF, Rae, and their other friends Clara, Jonah, and Gabe. Croissants, train rides, romance, and plenty of drama ensues. This book, perfect for all my fellow wanderlusting travel lovers, is all about the difficulty of saying goodbye and embracing new beginnings.





by Aly Raisman

Remember Aly Raisman, the awe-inspiring gold medal gymnast who competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games? Fierce is the story, told in her own words, of the remarkable journey from her first gymnastics class as a toddler to her incredible achievements at not one, but TWO Olympic Games, and all the moments of triumph and hardship in between. Maybe you’re not prepping to win any medals, but Raisman’s message of loving yourself and rising above difficult challenges is an inspirational reminder to always keep your eye on the prize.