Based on the 2018 Emmy Award-Winners, Here’s What You Should Read Next





Did anyone see the Emmys this past week? Books are my first love, but like anyone else, I’m an aficionada of a juicy period drama or a witty comedy I can whiz through. And this year there were plenty of new shows and old favorites and shows I’ve been meaning to start (I’ve said I’m gonna watch Game of Thrones at least 20 times and I never have 😬).

But if you’ve already finished all of these shows, why not consider a book 😉? Based on this year’s Emmy award winners, here’s what you should read after bingeing the shows.

If you love Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (winner for Best Comedy Series), read: Not If I See You First by Eric Lindstrom.

Parker Grant’s not QUITE like Miriam Maisel, but her voice is just as vibrant and hilarious! In Not If I See You First, Parker (a teenage who’s blind) navigates love and life with humor and wit.

If you love Game of Thrones (winner for Best Drama Series), read: Rule by Ellen Goodlett!

A little less violence, a little less sex, but just as much complex politics, rich and compelling characters, and betrayal.

If you love Saturday Night Live (winner for Best Variety Sketch Series), read: Geektastic edited by Holly Black and Cecil Castellucci!

Sometimes you just don’t have time to sit down and watch a really long movie, or commit to a 7 season long TV series with hour long episodes 🙃. That’s why short sketches and short stories are so great! If you’re a fan of SNL, you should try Geektastic, a collection of nerdy, funny short stories!

If you love Matthew Rhys in The Americans (winner for Best Actor in a Drama), read: An Assassin’s Guide to Love and Treason by Virginia Boecker!

An Assassin’s Guide to Love and Treason is set much, much, MUCH earlier than The Americans, but if you’re interested in spy stories and historical fiction with a unique twist, you should give it a try!

Have you watched any TV shows or movies inspired by books lately (besides TALBILB obviously)? Let us know! (Seriously though, please tell me what to watch.)