Workman Author Tours

Tuesday February 22nd
Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia
In-person appearance at The Gaf West – Hell’s Kitchen in NYC, NY
Monday February 28th
Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia
In-person appearance at Novel Neighbor in St. Louis, MO
Wednesday March 2nd, 6:00 PM ET
Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia
In-person appearance at Highland Brewing in partnership with Malaprops Books in Asheville, NC
Details here.
Wednesday March 4th, 7:00 PM ET
Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia
In-person appearance at Porter Square Books in Boston, MA
Details here.
Wednesday March 9th, 1:00 PM ET
Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia
Virtual event with the Cuyahoga County Public Library in Parma, OH.
Details here.
Wednesday March 16th, 4:00 PM CT
Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia
In-person appearance at SXSW in Austin, TX
Details here.
Thursday March 24th, 6:00 PM ET
Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia
In-person appearance at Sam Miller’s with Fountain Bookstore in Richmond, VA
Details here.
Friday March 25th, 9:30 PM ET (6:30 PM PT)
Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia
Virtual Event with Third Place Books in Seattle, WA
Details here.
Monday May 2nd, 6:00 PM MT
Austin Rogers, author of The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia
In-Person Trivia Event with BookBar in Denver, CO
Details here.
Saturday November 20th, 12:00 PM EST
Joshua Jay, author of How Magicians Think
In-person appearance at the Miami Book Fair in Miami, FL
Details here.
Sunday November 21st, 5:00 PM EST
Joshua Jay, author of How Magicians Think
Ticketed In-person event at Buxton Books in Charleston, SC
Details here.
Friday December 3rd, 8:00 PM PT
Joshua Jay, author of How Magicians Think
Ticketed In-person event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, SC
Details here.
Monday December 13th, 7:00 PM ET
Joshua Jay, author of How Magicians Think
In-person event at Cuyahoga County Library in Cleveland, OH
Details here.
Friday, January 21st, 6:30 PM PST
Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough
In conversation with Aran Goyoaga at Book Larder in Seattle, WA (virtual)
Details here.
Tuesday, January 25th, 6:00 PM EST
Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough
Virtual event at Fountain Bookstore in Richmond, VA
Details here.
Thursday, February 3rd, 7:00 PM CST
Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough
Virtual event at Left Bank Books in St. Louis, MO
Details here.
Wednesday, February 9th, 6:00 PM EST
Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough
Virtual event hosted by the Philadelphia Free Library in Philadelphia, PA
Details here.