Adding a New Post/The Post Page
When you click on "Add new", you'll come to an editing screen with two main columns (the wide left-column where the actual post content lives and the right-hand side where there are options on how to publish and organize the post). At the very top, there is a text field that reads "Add title". This will be your post's title. Be descriptive, but please be mindful of how long a title is. These titles have to be called into modules quite often, and they'll be cut off if they're too long.
Underneath the title bar field, you'll find your WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get (visual) editor). This is a standard post editor that you're probably familiar with. You'll see an "Add Media" button at the top (you can add media here - please note: when you add images into our CMS, whether it be this method or directly into the Media Library, please be sure to add Alt text (Alternative Text) for Accessibility compliance. ie: If you upload a photo of James Patterson standing in front of a tree, your alt tag would be "Author James Patterson standing in front of a tree".
Add Post Element: This is for adding interactive elements into your post. We'll get to that in another section, for now, we'll continue on for more of the post page structure.
Formatting Bar: This is where you can assign headers, default text (paragraph), bold text, italic text, bulleted or numbered lists, blockquotes, text alignment, creating/editing/removing links, spellcheck, etc.
The Post Area: The editing screen where you put the actual post content takes up the bulk of the screen. At the bottom, you'll notice there is a word count for you. There are also tabs at the top labeled "Visual" and "Text". Text will show you the code element to the post - we do not suggest using that tab unless you know basic HTML. Please do not paste any code from websites in that area. For the most part, problem code gets stripped, but sometimes you can bring code over that shouldn't be there, that isn't formatted correctly. It's best to stay out of that tab altogether, and/or contact the Web Services team if you require addition of a code element in a post.
Byline Override: This is where you can remove yourself as the author of the post or assign another Author. Since you're logged in as yourself and posting for an Author, your name would be on the post itself and not theirs. There is a text field for an Author's name, but you can also leave it blank for there to be no byline at all.
Search Engine Optimization: You can edit the Title and Description for the post in this area.
Excerpts: Excerpts are optional hand-crafted summaries of your content. If you leave this blank, it will pull the beginning of your post as a summary (ie: in a posts module).
Slug: This is auto-generated by the CMS based on your title. This is going to be the last part of your URL aka your permalink. If you would like to edit or setup a slug on creation, you can do it in this field, please just be sure to use hyphens between words.
ie: https://www.moon.com/travel/trip-ideas/california-coast-road-trip-visiting-santa-cruz/
The slug in this URL would be "california-coast-road-trip-visiting-santa-cruz".
Author: This will be set to your name, you can leave it as-is.
External Link Override: Do not use this field. Any URL you enter here is what you'll be setting your article to.
The right-hand column:
On the right-hand side of the page of the page, there are boxes that set the properties of the page:
"Publish"
Here you have the publishing options:
At the very top, there are buttons that read "Save Draft" and "Preview". You can use those before you're ready to publish (the blue button at the bottom of the box).
Preview lens: In case you want to test your post within an imprint lens.
Status drop down: The status of the post (published, pending review, draft). You set this before you hit "update".
Visibility: The ability to set the visibility status via radio button (public, password protected and private). You make your choice and hit "OK" to set the status, then hit the "Update" button.
Published on: You can set/edit the date and time with this option. You hit the edit button, make your choice and hit "OK" afterwards.
Clone to a new draft: You can clone whatever you've worked on into a new post by clicking this link. It will create a new post for you. Once you click "Publish", it will create a new permalink/slug for it. Please be aware this will be whatever you just created with most likely a "-2" at the end for differentiating purposes.
Move to Trash: Click this to delete the post, but it will not permanently delete. It will live in the "Trash" where you can permanently .
Site:
This box allows you to limit your post to only certain domains. ie: If you are working on Todd Parr's website and create a post for Todd, you can use the drop down that reads "Allow on all domains" (default setting, no limitation) and set it to "Show on Specific Domains" and use the checklist of domain names you'd like to have it seen on. You can also use the "Primary Domain Override" drop down to have the links override to the domain.
Categories:
This allows you to associate posts with specific categories. ie: If you are working on a Todd Parr post, you can check off the box for "Todd Parr" as a category. This will enable you in the future to call all of Todd's posts in specific places with certain modules.
Tags:
Your typical posts tags functionality. You can start typing and it will auto-populate if the tag already exists. We typically keep tags to 1 to 3 words, and you can publish the post without them as well.
Imprints:
You can check off the Imprint(s) that this post belongs to, if applicable.
Sharing:
Show sharing buttons? YES!
Featured Image:
Please include a featured image. There are several places that this post might end up in the future, so it's helpful to have them set as you add posts. You can also see if there is Alt text set for the image in this screen as well. Title should also be there, but you don't need hyphens in the titles.