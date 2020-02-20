Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
Definitions:
Copyright: The right to create "material" and protect it from use by others, without the copyright owner's permission.
Material: Anything that has been "fixed", written down or recorded (ie: text, video or audio)
Permissions
Material: Text
No permission required:
- Text from the author's HBG book.
- Commissioned blog posts and article's from a third party.
- Partial book reviews, professional and consumer (with credit).
Permission required:
- Text written by our author from any source (book or article) that is not the book you are promoting.
Material: Visual material
No permission required:
- Hachette’s front cover of the book you are promoting.
- Approved Hachette author photo.
- Photo of the author Hachette has taken to promote the book, showing the author addressing or reading to an audience.
- Movie stills given out by movie companies for free, to promote a movie or TV program.
- Author’s family photos taken by a non-professional.
Permission required:
- Visual material created by a third party and posted on social media, unless curated via Olapic.
- Author’s family photos taken by a professional.
Material: Interviews
No permission required:
- Interview that Hachette produced at our offices.
Permission required:
- Interview or feature produced by a third party related to the book.
Material: Music/Recorded Music
No permission required:
- Contact Michele McGonigle for possible music selections available through the Hachette music library.
Permission required:
- Professionally recorded music.
Material: Spoken Audiovisual Material
No permission required:
- Excerpts from Hachette’s audiobooks (up to 5 minutes) with the narrator and background music.
Permission required:
- Movie trailers.
Your Responsibilities
a) Hachette is legally responsible for the operation of our site. As the marketing or publicity representative for your imprint, you are able to immediately and publicly post and delete material related to your imprint (including all title and author-related content). You will be the “author”, “editor” or “producer” of the pages under your control. If the material you post on your pages are legally problematic, the legal wrongs will be attributed to Hachette.
b) Keep in mind that the posting of defamatory or other legally problematic content that does not comply with this reference guide or with Hachette’s Standards of Business Conduct, if the Standards are relevant, may be grounds for Hachette to take appropriate disciplinary action.
c) The most common legal issue you will encounter is copyright, but you may also encounter other issues such as: 1) Right of publicity - Using a person’s name or likeness without permission to promote a book, and 2) Privacy rights of visitors.
d) This reference guide does not cover every permutation of legal issues or questions. It is aimed at explaining the most common ones and is provided to help you minimize the legal risks to you and Hachette, which could range from money damages (and in some cases treble damages) or equitable relief, like a permanent injunction and substantial legal fees.
e) This reference guide will help you think and plan ahead about the materials you might want to post on the site. In many instances, getting the necessary permissions will take time. You can always consult the HBG’s Legal Department if you have any questions.
f) These rules are based on US laws, and the laws of other jurisdictions may be different, perhaps to your and Hachette’s disadvantage. If, for example, you want to know if material from a foreign source is in the public domain, we recommend you ask HBG’s Legal Department to determine the answer. (The length of the term of copyright can vary from country to country, so you might need permission for one country, but not another).
Copyrights and Related Issues
Copyright:
- What is “copyright?” It’s the right to create “material” and protect it from use by others without the copyright owner’s permission. Unlike a trademark or patent, copyrighted material doesn’t have to be highly creative, brilliant, or unique. As a rule, the creator of the material is the copyright owner and the one from whom you need to get permission — although the creator may appoint an administrator, have an estate, or assign his rights to a third party.
“Material” means anything that has been “fixed,” written down or recorded. E.g., text, video, audio, recorded music, photographs, illustrations, and all or some of them combined.
- Copyright does not protect an idea, concept, or generic look. It only protects the “expression” or “manner of expression.”
- If you fail to get permission when you should, the result may be a claim or lawsuit for copyright infringement. Even an innocent mistake can be expensive and HBG may have to pay significantly more in damages and legal fees than we could expect to pay for getting permission in the first place.
Examples of Material You May Use Without Permission
- Public Domain - Content first published by its author or creator before 1923.
- Material in any medium created by Hachette employees taken from or based upon the book you are promoting. E.g., recipe cards, tip sheet based on the book, coloring pages, a map of story events, reading group guides, etc. If you have any questions, check with HBG’s Legal Department.
- Interview of the author that we produce, although we may need to get permission if we record in places other than Hachette offices.
TWO IMPORTANT POINTS:
- Because our site is considered “commercial” (we are using it to promote the sale of our books), we cannot use “fair use” as a defense for failure to obtain permission. (Authors can sometimes make a “fair use” editorial defense for copying a very brief amount of material from another author’s book inside their own book.)
- Term of copyright may be longer than the creator’s life, and copyright can be inherited. So, even if the author is deceased, the material may still be covered by copyright. See if there is an estate or administrator who will grant permission in exchange for a fee.
Examples of How to Use these Rules in Practice:
Start by breaking down the elements of the material you would like to use. From there, use the following list to help determine if you need to get permission to use the elements.
Text:
Permission to Quote Author’s Text Not Needed:
- Text from the author’s book published by HBG: promotional excerpts permitted by the publishing contract. (Usually 10%)
But Permission From Author’s Text Published By A Third Party May Be Needed:
- For example, if you want to use text written by the author for another publisher (E.g., a foreword to another author’s book; the author’s own words from a book he/she published elsewhere, an editorial published online or in print, blog, etc.), you might consider, instead of seeking permission, posting a link to that material on the copyright owner’s site. Remember to give appropriate credit to the publisher of that material.
Text Written by a Third Party:
- Generally, if the text is from another author, you will need to seek permission from the “publisher” (the entity which published the material).
Book Reviews:
- You should try not to use the entire review and you should cite the source, regardless of whether the review is written by a consumer who loves books or a professional reviewer.
- If the reviewer is a non-professional to whom we have provided the book for free expecting them to read for a possible endorsement, you will also have to ensure the reviewer reveals that fact to readers. For more information on this topic, see “Guidelines for Use of Influencers” on the Legal & Contracts Section on Publisher’s Toolkit.
Commissioned Blog Posts And Articles:
- We do not need to seek permission for text for the Site that Hachette has commissioned from a third party. E.g., BookRiot.
Visual Material
Some examples of visual materials include photographs, illustrations, stills, maps, visual and graphic content (sometimes referred to as “photos”).
Visual Material: No Permission Needed
- You do not need permission to use the Hachette/Perseus front cover of the book you are promoting (reproduced as-is) or the approved author photo.
- A photo of the author we have taken to promote the book, which shows the author addressing or reading to an audience (NOTE: Check whether you need to get permission from the venue (if off Hachette premises) and consider obscuring faces of members of the audience who are identifiable).
Stills:
- Movie or TV stills given out by movie companies for free to promote a movie or TV program. (These are not the same as screen grabs, discussed below.) The risk of a claim of copyright infringement is low. Just make sure the still does not include on it a credit for a person or entity (other than the movie studio), because you may need to obtain permission from that entity or person.
Author's Family Photos:
- If taken by a non-professional, just make sure these are in fact family photos. If there is an unfamiliar name printed on the front or back, it may be a photo taken by a professional photographer or studio, which may be the copyright owner, and you may be required to obtain permission.
Visual Material: Permission Required
Visual Material Created By A Third Party And Posted On Social Media
- Assume that all material in this category requires copyright permission. If the images of others are included, a waiver of their likeness should be included in the photo.
- Exception: Photos which have been cleared for us by Olapic (a third party we’ve hired to get permission) are cleared for copyright use and model use.
Photographs Of Minors (Under 18)
- Need permission from a parent or guardian (in addition to permission from the copyright owner of the photograph).
“Stock Houses”, Photo Galleries.
- If using photos from stock houses, check the stock house’s terms of service (TOS) to be sure that the stock house has permission to grant us all necessary rights in and to the content. If our use follows a reputable stock house’s TOS (i.e., Shutterstock), the legal risk should be relatively small on the copyright front.
Screen Grabs
- Care should be taken if you want to use a screen shot captured from a movie, video, or TV/streaming program, even though the shot is only a tiny slice of a full movie or video. Remember that “fair use” may not apply, because we are using this for a commercial purpose on our site and the scene may be the heart of the movie, so check with Legal.
Celebrity Photographs
- Be careful if the photograph prominently shows a celebrity (other than the author whose book you are promoting). In addition to seeking permission for copyright, the celebrity may have a “right of publicity,” which will require that we get written permission from the celebrity and may need to pay a fee.
Interviews
- It’s easiest if Hachette employees record the interview of the author, as no permission will be needed.
- To obtain a copy of and post our author interview recorded by a third party for someone else, (e.g. an interview on radio, TV, or online), or as part of a lecture series, seek permission from the producer, (e.g., company that “produced” the interview), and seek nonexclusive use, including the right to include some or all of the interview on our site and elsewhere you anticipate wanting to use it so be prepared to pay a fee. But first offer giving credit to or promoting the show as an alternative.
- We find that authors are often asked before appearing for an interview on TV, to sign a “waiver” for the third party producer. If your relationship with the author is good, suggest that the author first show the document to us to make sure it won’t preclude us from using the interview for promotional purposes. Also, the waiver doesn’t give the producer unlimited permission to use or license the interview for purposes with which we or the author may not want to be associated. E.g., promotion of alcohol or drugs.
- To use an interview of a third party, not our author, you will need to get copyright permission (start with the producer of the interview to find the copyright owner) and you may also need to get written permission from the interviewee.
- Keep in mind, if you cannot get the necessary permission(s), you may be able to link the interview from your own page to the other party’s site, if you give appropriate credit to the interviewee and producer. Also, make it clear that there is no relationship between Hachette and the other site.
Music/Recorded Music
Copyright concerning recorded music is more complicated, and may require you to obtain at least 2 different copyright permissions, in addition to permissions for other elements.
- There is a copyright to cover the musical composition (song and lyrics).
- There is a copyright for the music recording, which is the fixed embodiment of sounds resulting from a recorded performance of the music composition.
The simplest way to clear recorded music is to see if Audio’s music libraries have both kinds of rights, and you can do so by checking with Michele McGonigle. You should also check with Michele to see if we have rights to a piece of music in a specific recording. Those libraries generally don’t control famous or popular music. If the music you want to use is not in those libraries, do not use it before checking with Legal for advice.
If the author tells you he/she owns the music and can use it, confirm that he/she owns the two kinds of rights listed above. If only the music publisher or a record company (or both) owns those rights, you will need permission from the applicable entity(ies). Often those entities have their own forms. Read their forms carefully to make sure there are not unreasonable restrictions. Also, if the music/recording includes other composers or performers, you may need to clear the two kinds of licenses with the others too.
Please note: We don’t have a standard form here, because kinds of ownership and terms of licenses vary.
Spoken Audio Material/Audiovisual Material
- You may use excerpts from our audiobooks (up to 5 minutes), with narrator and background music, to promote the book and audiobook.
- If we are not the producer, seek permission from the third-party producer and, if the producer requires it, you will also need permission from the performers. I.e.,
- “performance licenses”.
- Please consult with HBG’s Legal Department on the forms for these arrangements, often drafted by the third party to that third party’s advantage.
Movie Trailers
To use an existing movie trailer or video (more than a screen grab) that a movie or video producer produces or distributes to promote an audiovisual work based on the author’s book, you should first seek permission from the producer. The production company will often require us to sign their form, which can be very restrictive.
Therefore, before agreeing to the producer’s terms, please consult HBG’s Legal Department to review their form.
Venue Permission
When you wish to record an author or a scene off Hachette’s premises, whether it’s an author reading to an audience in a theatre, or a recording of people on the red carpet, or a recording taped on the street, keep in mind that we may need “venue” permission from the owner of the third-party property or location.
A Few Other Items to Keep in Mind
Changing/Modifying The Material
If you wish to change or modify the material you would like to use, ask the copyright owner to grant you that additional right as part of the permission. Without that permission, we should NOT change or modify any material that we license.
Trademarks
Do not use third party trademarks, logos or service marks, or anything that looks very like them, in a way that implies the third party is associated with Hachette or the book, that the third party endorses Hachette or that the third party is any way connected with Hachette or the book. Also, do NOT change the look of the trademark in any way without the trademark owner’s permission.