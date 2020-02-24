Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
Riddle Overview
Riddle is extremely helpful for marketers – it’s rich in statistics and fun for users. The viewer/user is visually drawn in and very likely to interact with it, and you’ll have a great shot at gathering viewer results and statistics (lots of built-in CTAs) for crafting content in the future.
On all of the quizzes, you can add images (static OR animated gifs) at the intro to the quiz, inside of the quiz and after the quiz at the outcome/results. On most of the outcomes, you can add images and text, and we highly suggest using that area below the actual quiz outcome image/text to direct the viewer to either stay on the page, or you can use the CTA button option to a landing page URL afterwards. In the information below, unless outright stated, those outcome/score options are there by default.
You can style the quizzes to whatever color you need as well in the edit screen at the top of the page, under “Customize”.
All of the quizzes also have statistics you can view when logged in (and other options) when you click the three vertical dot menu option next to the “Edit” button.
Riddle Examples
Auto-Quiz [Beta]
Once you’re in the create screen for this type of Riddle quiz, after the initial configuration page (title, setting image, description), you go to the “Question Bank” area and choose “Riddle Question Bank - English” and the categories will pop up directly underneath. This type of a quiz will be generated automatically off of the category/categories you select (ie: Entertainment, Sports, etc.).
You can choose the number of questions in the quiz and the difficulty level of the quiz once you set the category/categories.
QUIZ (standard)
Live example: https://www.riddle.com/showcase/198196/quiz
This is your standard pop quiz. You set the questions and answers manually, and each question has a correct or incorrect answer. You can set the answers by either multiple choice or by text. You can also add an answer explanation and/or an image alongside each answer.
PERSONALITY TEST
Live example: https://www.riddle.com/showcase/221090/personality
The personality quiz gives results based on all of the users association levels. You have to manually set personality outcomes (profiles) and based upon the “answer” levels, your user will end up on one of the personalities. Each of the questions has a setting for the personalities you’ve setup, and you can set by association number slider the strength/weakness to the personality.
ie: Say you’ve created a GIFT (cat vs. dog) personality test. Personality one – you’ve set it to a cat lover, personality two – you’ve set that to a dog lover.
Question one would have multiple answers with sliders representing the association level. You would set examples like this:
Buy a dog lover bumper sticker – WEAK level 1. Buy a cat ugly sweater – STRONG association level 4. Buy a necklace with a horse charm on it – WEAK level 1. Buy a cat lover bumper sticker – STRONG association – level 4, etc. You can have as many personalities/questions as you’d like.
This question that has two level 4 cat gift suggestions would lead to personality one.
OPINION POLL
Live example: https://www.riddle.com/showcase/161499/poll
Opinions based on images or text. You set the option, and they click it. The quiz will tally the results and display on opinion choice.
At the end of the opinion poll, there is no content or CTA option. It will be total votes displayed and a “Share it with your friends” social buttons option that pops up.
SURVEY
Ask your users anything, it absorbs usable data. You set the intro slide and question(s) and set a “Thank you” slide. This thank you area lacks the CTA button option, but does give you the option to set an image, title and text so you can still direct the user to where you want them to be (links are allowed in this area, so you can set a text CTA).
LIST
Live example: https://www.riddle.com/showcase/190599/list
This is a (numbered) Listicle option – you set the intro slide as usual, then for the listicle items, you set as many as you want, and each one consists of an image, title and description.
There is no CTA on this quiz option, it’s just information for the users. In each item, you can however set links in the descriptions area.
JOURNEY
Live example: https://www.riddle.com/showcase/196546/narrative
Choose your own adventure style quiz based on their answers.
After your typical intro slide, you can set one initial question (since it’s a journey/story, you stick with one subject), and within the question, you have “answers”, and each of those answers have their own CTA (answer) depending on answer choices. In the edit screen, the “answers” show up as tabs under question one, and will have a slot for an image, title and description. This also has the option for the styled button CTA.
I would like to note that in each of these questions/tabs, you can add more questions inside of questions as another step to get to the outcome/CTA, hence the “journey/store” aspect.
REACTION POLL
Live example: https://www.riddle.com/showcase/154170/sentiment
Users choose strongly disagree, neither agree/disagree or strongly agree on a slider to choose how they feel about a subject/question. After the viewer makes their choice, they have the option to “View the breakdown”. It then takes them to a page that shows the total of votes from other users.
There is no CTA on this quiz option, nor is there an intro slide – just a subject/question and the answer type (radio button choice).
UPVOTE
Live example: https://www.riddle.com/showcase/158818/rankedlist
This option is a crowd sourced content voted on. You choose a subject, add items and the viewer clicks an “UP” arrow to vote, and then the vote will be added to the number underneath the arrow.
There is no CTA available for this quiz option, but you can add images, titles and descriptions in the items, with the ability to add text links.
LEAD FORM
Live example: https://www.riddle.com/showcase/202466/form
This isn’t a quiz, but it gives the ability to add content that looks like a blog post with a newsletter sign up at the bottom. You get the typical image, title and description with the ability to add text links, and you also get to customize a “Thank you” page for after signup. There is no styled button CTA option, but also has the typical image, title and description area.
TAP AND FIND
This quiz option can either be a point to the answer or a spot the difference image game.
You set a subject, and have to add images and set the answers. Users get “3 lives” and a small amount of time to answer the questions. The questions will have the image slot(s), question and a description. The answers are the hot spots you set on the images.
Scoring allows you to add your typical images, titles and descriptions in the items, with the ability to add text links. Tap and Find does have the styled button CTA option in the score screen.
ORDER IT
Arranging data in a certain way (ie: the order of Star Wars movies, the order of Lord of the Rings movies, etc.)
You have your typical intro screen - images, titles and descriptions in the items, with the ability to add text links. You pick a subject, and add “Cards” to the stacks – when the viewer is on the quiz, the “cards” will randomly shuffle and they have to put it in the order you set it to.
The score screens have your typical images, titles and descriptions in the items, with the ability to add text links AND the styled button CTA option.
STORY
Live example: https://www.riddle.com/showcase/215951/story
With the Story option, you can add content and embed things like social media options, images, other Riddle quizzes, etc. – it’s basically like a blog post or landing page.
RANKED POLL
Live example: Ask questions that will stack in order by user opinions.
The initial slide has your typical images, titles and description, with the ability to add text links. Each option to be ranked has the same options. There is no outcome or score screen, just the option to share the Ranked Poll, which also means there is no CTA option.