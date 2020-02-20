Posts:
A Post can be an article, a review, an interview, etc., to display unique content and can be added to any page in WordPress. Posts DO NOT have access to the modules that are available on Title, Author, & Landing Pages.
Landing Pages vs. Pages:
A Landing Page allows you to display content that is more dynamic by using our custom CMS modules. This type of page has a broader scope, when compared to a Post. Landing Pages have access to modules such as image carousels, media, video, Formstack, meet the author, etc., Pages do not have access to modules, but they do have access to post elements. These are static pages and those types are pages can be found in the HBG footer (ie: Careers, About the Company, or Imprint).