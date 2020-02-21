While typically and mostly used on Posts, you can use the "Add Post Element" feature from the Title Page edit screen as well under the "Review Quotes" section and the "Description" section under "Attributes".
Post Elements can be mildly compared to our Landing Page Modules. You've got the ability to embed content directly into posts using these methods. The following are the elements available for posts:
- Featured Post: You can add an exiting post in our CMS
- Featured Title: You can add a title/item via ISBN
- Featured Title from Bowker:
- Formstack: You can embed a Formstack form (requires the building of the form beforehand)
Newsletter Signup: Add a Newsletter Sign-up form on the Post
Riddle (Quiz): Add a Riddle element (Quiz, Poll, etc.)!