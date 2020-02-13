The purpose of this guide is to provide an overview of how to name files when uploading media files into our media library. You can upload media from either the "Media" admin button on the left-hand main menu in the CMS or from the "Add Media" button above the content editor (on the post or landing page editor pages).
Filenames are critical for accessibility compliance, searchability and SEO.
Our naming convention goes as follows (please ensure there are no spaces in your filename. Notice the formatting and hyphens in the filename): [Destination]-[Type]-[UniqueIdentifiers].[extension]
Destination: The destination should be HGB or the name of your imprint. (ie: HachetteBooks, LittleBrown, BlackDogandLeventhal, etc.)
Type: The type of media being uploaded. (there are no spaces OR hyphens in this instance. ie: RGG (reading group guide), Cover, AuthorPhoto, Slider, Photo, Excerpt, Download, PostContent , Icon)
Unique Identifiers: the subject of the filename (this SHOULD be hyphenated - no spaces. ie: Book-Title (A-God-In-Ruins), Author-Name (James-Patterson), ISBN, Date (2018-08-15), Post-Image)
Here are some examples of filenames:
- Reading Group Guide: LittleBrown-RGG-A-God-In-Ruins.pdf
- Cover Image: LittleBrown-CoverImage-A-God-In-Ruins.jpg
- Contributor Image: LittleBrown-AuthorImage-Kate-Atkinson.jpg
- Imprint Media: LittleBrown-Slider-The-Store.jpg
- Icon: HBG-Icon-Newsletter-Signup.png
- Post Image: HachetteBooks-PostImage-A-Stack-Of-Books.jpg
Metadata Fields:
When you upload media into the media library, you will have a popup window with options to fill in the metadata assigned to the image (shown above). Best practice is to always fill these in fields fully. Here's the breakdown of the fields for metadata:
Title: This should be a readable equivalent of the filename.
Caption (this is public facing, not required): This will appear under the image if filled out, in certain circumstances.
Alt Text (this is public facing): This is for web accessibility compliance. This ensures that when people with accessibility issues can access the image information.
Description (not required): This field's content will only show on the media attachment page. This should be a brief summary about the file/image.
At the bottom of that popup, you'll see links for "View attachment page", "Edit more details" and "Delete Permanently".
"View attachment page": will take you to a public facing page on the site, dedicated to the image file. It will display the file name as a title above the image, who uploaded the image directly underneath and you will have the ability to click on the image for a larger version of it. If the description is filled in, it will display on this page. There aren't many instances where this page would be displayed.
"Edit more details": will take you to a page that looks like an edit post or landing page screen for further editing options. You can edit SEO options in this screen, but I would ignore this. Editing image this way is not necessary.
"Delete Permanently": Deletes the image from the Media Library