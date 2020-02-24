Once logged into Formstack's website, click the "Forms" icon in the topmost bar of the browser. Once you've clicked forms, it will take you to a list of all forms currently on the Formstack account. If you look on the left-hand side, there are folders. These are organized by Imprint. Please try to keep your forms organized using those folders.
Creating your form:
On the right-hand side of the screen, you'll see the full list of all of the forms on this Formstack account. If you need to delete or maintain any of those forms, you can from this screen. There are checkboxes to the left of the form to select a form or multiple forms for bulk actions. To create a new form, you'll click the "Create" button above the list of forms (top/right of the screen). There is also an Import option, but we'll cover that later.
Once you hit the "Create" button, you'll see a lightbox-type pop-up that will give you 3 options to choose from. It's going to ask you what you're creating. "Form" (standard contact form), "Survey" (gather sentiment data in a simple form) or "Workflow" (collect data from multiple people in a form). In this example, we'll be covering "Form".
Once you're in the "Create Form" process, the first screen will ask you to "Tell us about your Form". You'll see the following fields:
- Form name: The name of your campaign/Imprint/Author, etc.
- Form URL: The automated slug/pretty permalink for your form (ie: Elin Hilderbrand Giveaway, elin_hilderbrand_giveaway)
- Save to Folder: This is where you can organize your form by Imprint, as aforementioned above
Below those fields, there are other options that read "Start with a Blank Form Instead" and "Start with a Template". Once you've filled out your fields, you can choose to either style it yourself or use one of the existing templates that exist within this account.
"Start with a blank form" option:
Once you're in the form editing screen, it will look like the following:
You'll see in the upper, left-hand corner that there is a toggle that reads "Build" and "Style". These are the main two options you have to switch between for your form. These will both load on the left hand side and on the right is where the form will be. Directly underneath them, there will be a small arrow, you can move in and out of settings screens with that arrow.
On the right-hand side, you'll see a screen that says "Welcome to your blank form!" (this is where you will drag and drop fields into your form) and directly beneath it, it says "Start with a template" with a drop down of different form types.
Directly above this area, you'll see edit options for "Undo", "Redo", "History", "Reorder Content" and "Form Extas". To the top/right you'll see a "View live form" with different preview options (desktop or mobile views).
Build:
Holds all of your options for fields (ie: name, email, phone, etc.). You are provided "Basic Fields" and "Advanced Fields". Below both of those options, you'll see a section called "Layout and Sections". There you are given options for sectioning off a new area on the form, and bringing in forms from the "Your Saved Section" area.
You click and drag all of these options into the right-hand side of the build form screen to build your form. Please note that you can also make fields required, or validated. These requirements are especially important on email address fields. Email address and email confirmation fields are required. Failure to do so violates HBG's agreement to use the Formstack website.
When you add new fields, they are automatically saved.
Style:
This will load the "Themes Library". You can either choose an existing theme or choose the "Create Theme" option at the top. When you hit the "Create Theme" button, you'll see style options load on the left-hand side.
The first section is labeled "Quick Styles": This includes options for form colors, form font, font sizes, spacing, styled - round or square.
The second section is labeled "Advanced Styles". This is more robust and is organized into the following sections:
- General: This includes form alignment, page background, form background, form border, form header/footer images if desired
- Form fields: This includes field label text color/size, supporting text color/size, field input text color/size, field background/border colors and thickness, active field highlight, field animation (enabled or disabled), required field background/field border/asterisk color/size.
- Buttons: Submit button label text color/size, button color, button border color/thickness, button padding.
- Advanced fields: Event price text color, matrix row label position, matrix column position, rating icon size, rating icon color.
- Sections: Section heading text color/size/align and thickness, heading background color and a checkbox for rounded corners (enabled or disabled).
Additional Components: Primary color, Secondary Colors
"Theme Details" shows when you created the theme, the last update that was made and where it's currently use.
Advanced Code Editor: This section is only for developers in Web Services (you can add CSS and HTML in these sections). Please note that any CSS in this section will override the styles from the theme builder.
Submission Message:
At the bottom of your form, you'll see a box for "Submission Message". Upon successful submission, this is the message your user will see after the form goes through. You can edit that message by clicking the field, and making a choice on the left-hand side. There are options that read "Show Default Submission Message" or "Customize Messages in Settings", which will take you to a page where you can add/edit messages to assign to this area.
If you click "Customize Messages in Settings", you'll come to a new screen with new settings. On the right will be "Welcome Message" (a message will show before the user views the form) or "Submission Message". You can view the default message by clicking "Show Default Submission Message" or you can create and assign a new one by clicking on the "Add a Submission Message".