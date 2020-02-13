WordPress is HBG’s content management system (CMS) for our direct-to-consumer web platform which powers our corporate website (hachettebookgroup.com). Through WordPress, marketers enhance auto-generated title, author and imprint pages with a wide range of content including videos, user generated photos, sweepstakes and other marketing materials. The platform is the foundation for all of HBG’s direct to consumer marketing, and is used primarily by publisher marketing teams, marketing strategy, and strategic technology.
Contents:
WordPress Posts: Creating, Editing and Publishing Posts
WordPress Media Library: Media Naming Conventions