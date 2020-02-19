Each of our Authors have a personalized Contributor page in our CMS. For sake of consistency in this documentation and for admin referencing, we'll reference it by "Contributors" or "Contributor Page".
By default, the basic of layout for this profile page acts as a catch-all hub, holding easily accessible, summarized information about the Author (biographical). Additionally, the profile will indicate if the author is currently on tour and if social media URLs are assigned to the profile, the page will provide social media icons. By default, the "Newsletter Sign-up" and "Author Titles" modules will be loaded onto the Contributor page.
There is the ability to use our custom modules on Contributor pages as well. We'll cover that in the "Override layout" section of this documentation. To summarize: you can override the default layout and add various modules for marketing purposes. You can feature titles (ie: new releases, coming soon, etc.), feature books series, add media, display an events/tour, etc.