The Author/Contributor Page

Each of our Authors have a personalized Contributor page in our CMS.  For sake of consistency in this documentation and for admin referencing, we'll reference it by "Contributors" or "Contributor Page".

 

By default, the basic of layout for this profile page acts as a catch-all hub, holding easily accessible, summarized information about the Author (biographical).  Additionally, the profile will indicate if the author is currently on tour and if social media URLs are assigned to the profile, the page will provide social media icons.  By default, the "Newsletter Sign-up" and "Author Titles" modules will be loaded onto the Contributor page.

 

There is the ability to use our custom modules on Contributor pages as well.  We'll cover that in the "Override layout" section of this documentation.  To summarize: you can override the default layout and add various modules for marketing purposes.  You can feature titles (ie: new releases, coming soon, etc.), feature books series, add media, display an events/tour, etc.

Editing the Contributor Page

When logged in, on the "Edit Contributor" page, you'll find the following default areas/fields for information:

 

  • Title (the Author's name at the very top)
  • Biography (directly beneath the title/name)
  • Bio Override (if filled out, the content in this box will override the biography content and show at the very top of the page)
  • Image (the field to assign the author's photo is to the right of the biography information, there is a slot for "Default Image" below the "Imprints" box)
  • Search Engine Optimization (you can assign specific SEO information here - title and description)
  • Name (first/last)
  • Attributes (this is where you add all other information if applicable - photo credit, website URL, email address, social media URLs each have their own fields)
  • Override Layout (you can read all about how to use this in the section below)

Override Layout