Preorder your copy of Karen Duffy’s new book, Wise Up, for a chance to win Duff's West Village Box of Love, curated by Duff herself! The box includes snacks, apparel, and more from Duff's favorite West Village small businesses.

 

X lucky winners will get their choice of an exclusive Wise Up sticker featuring animation from the book!

 

Just submit your receipt order number with the form below, and you'll be entered for a chance to win.

Enter by April 5, 2022.

ABOUT THE BOOK

 

New York Times bestselling author shares wryly funny and heartwarming lessons on life, motherhood, and python attacks.

Named one of Oprah Daily’s 50 Most Anticipated Books of 2022

From becoming an iconic MTV VJ to starring in Dumb and Dumber to being diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, Karen Duffy has been through a lot. But it was only when she became a mother that she realized she had some pretty solid life lessons to pass down. In her new book, she offers advice on building a friend group that is weasel free, finding the love of your life, and determining how much to tip the waiter (as with everything—be generous!). With dry humor and maternal warmth, she shows how we all can learn from unexpected philosophers, even from Bulgarian dancing bears.

There are times in life when we should turn to the wisdom of great thinkers. And there are times when you need the kind of enlightenment that only a former Coney Island Mermaid Queen can give. Wise Up offers wisecracks—and some profound insights—in a unique book of parental inspiration.

 

On sale April 12, 2022.

Meet the Author

Karen Duffy is the New York Times bestselling author of Model Patient. She is a producer, actress, and former MTV VJ. She has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and O, The Oprah Magazine. She lives in New York.

 

