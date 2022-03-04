At the end of the world, a woman must hide her secret power and find her kidnapped daughter in this "intricate and extraordinary" Hugo Award winning novel of power, oppression, and revolution. (The New York Times)This is the way the world ends. . .for the last time.It starts with the… Read More
"Brimming with romance and gilded with danger, Wild and Wicked Things is a heady, lyrical gem of a book." —Hannah Whitten, New York Times bestselling authorIn the aftermath of World War I, a naive woman is swept into a glittering world filled with dark magic, romance, and murder in this… Read More
The Bone Shard Daughter is an unmissable debut from a major new voice in epic fantasy — a stunning tale of magic, mystery, and revolution in which the former heir to the emperor will fight to reclaim her power and her place on the throne."One of the best debut fantasy novels… Read More
“ONE OF THE BEST BOOKS I'VE READ IN RECENT YEARS. THOUGHT PROVOKING, IMAGINATIVE AND PACKS A HELL OF AN EMOTIONAL PUNCH.” —Adrian Tchaikovsky, author of Children of TimeFrom one of the most imaginative writers of her generation comes an extraordinary vision of the future…Ven was once a holy man, a… Read More
NAMED ONE OF THE BEST BOOKS OF 2021 BY PUBLISHERS WEEKLY, LIBRARY JOURNAL, BOOKLIST, AND THE NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARYA ruthless princess and a powerful priestess come together to rewrite the fate of an empire in this “fiercely and unapologetically feminist tale of endurance and revolution set against a gorgeous, unique… Read More
"A perfect military fantasy: brutal, complex, human and impossible to put down." - Tasha Suri, author of Empire of SandIn an epic fantasy unlike any other, two women clash in a world full of rebellion, espionage, and military might on the far outreaches of a crumbling desert empire. Touraine is a soldier.… Read More
"A gorgeous and thrilling paean to the ferocious power of women. The characters live, bleed, and roar. "―Laini Taylor, New York Times bestselling authorA NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • Winner of the British Fantasy Award for Best Fantasy Novel • Named One of the Best Books of the Year by NPR Books • Barnes and Noble • BookPageIn… Read More
A tale of magic and fate, triumph and heartbreak, and the powerful bonds between mothers and daughters unfolds in the late 1700s in this spellbinding novel from master storyteller, Louisa Morgan.Brittany, 1762There hasn’t been a witch born in the Orchière clan for generations. According to the elders, that line is… Read More
"Patel’s mesmerizing debut shines a brilliant light on the vilified queen from [the Indian epic] the Ramayana....This easily earns its place on shelves alongside Madeline Miller’s Circe." –Publishers Weekly (starred review)“I was born on the full moon under an auspicious constellation, the holiest of positions—much good it did me.”So begins… Read More