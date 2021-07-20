We Are Not Broken

We Are Not Broken

George M. Johnson, activist and bestselling author ofAll Boys Aren't Blue, returns with a striking memoir that celebrates Black boyhood and brotherhood in all its glory.This is the vibrant story of George, Garrett, Rall, and Rasul -- four children raised by Nanny, their fiercely devoted grandmother. The boys hold one… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780759554603

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 7th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Meet The Author: George M Johnson

George M. Johnson is an award winning Black non-binary writer, author, and activist based in the New York City area and the author of memoirs We Are Not Broken and All Boys Aren't Blue. They have written on race, gender, sex, and culture for Essence, the Advocate, BuzzFeed News, Teen Vogue, and more than forty other national publications. They invite you to visit them online at iamgmjohnson.com and on Twitter @IamGMJohnson. 



“This is lush, luxurious art doing hard, messy heart work.” —Kiese Laymon, award-winning author of Long Division

Striking and joyful, this second memoir from George M. Johnson celebrates family and friendships….This book is love!” —Laurie Halse Anderson, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author of Speak and Shout

 

“A deeply impactful account of intergenerational love that reveals the power of accepting young people exactly as they are while encouraging them to be ever more themselves.” —Nic Stone, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Dear Martin

 

Intimate. Revelatory. Powerful. A must-read journey.” —Mark Oshiro, award-winning author of Anger Is a Gift

 

"Love — deep, soulful, clarifying love — shines in George M. Johnson's writing like sunlight passing through a church's stained glass windows. Their storytelling and the mission that propels the telling is always right on time. " —Saeed Jones, award-winning author of How We Fight for Our Lives

 

“A beautiful book that will take up a honey-sweet and sun-warmed residence in my soul for a long time to come. We Are Not Broken shares stories about how love, care, and the freedom to be soft and vulnerable can be not only healing but life-changing.” —Aiden Thomas, New York Times bestselling author of Cemetery Boys

