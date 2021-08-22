Meet The Author: Amanda Davis

Amanda Davis is a teacher, artist, writer, and innovator. Amanda received a B.A. in English and Studio Art from Salve Regina University, and a M.A.T. in Art Education from Tufts University and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. She currently teaches art at a public high school in Massachusetts, where writing and reflecting are an integral part of her curriculum. A member of SCBWI, 12×12, and a local critique group, Amanda loves nature, history, dogs, and all things creative. She lives in the Boston area with her partner and rescue pup, Cora.

Sally Wern Comport has been a working artist since her teenage years as an on-staff artist for her father's advertising agency. In addition to her illustration work for newspapers, magazine, and books, Sally co-founded a design firm that creates and installs large-scale works of art in public places. She sees her role as that of visually communicating an idea to engage the viewer in the meaning of the words on the page or the space where they stand. Sally lives in Annapolis, Maryland.