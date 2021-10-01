The Cutest Meet-Cutes That Ever Did Meet Cute

What’s the cutest meet-cute that you’ve ever met? The first encounter between romantic interests is always memorable—whether they know it or not, WE know that we’re in for a hell of a ride. Beginnings are exciting and exhilarating, and they’re one of my favorite parts of a couple’s story. So of course I HAD to round-up some of my absolute favorite cute meet-cutes for all you cutie-pies.