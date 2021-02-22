Turning Pointe: How a New Generation of Dancers is Saving Ballet from Itself is a new book by MarieClaire.com journalist Chloe Angyal that captures the intense love for ballet that so many dancers feel, while also grappling with its devastating shortcomings. Chloe will be doing a virtual book tour over the summer and fall to ballet studios across America, to talk with teachers, advanced level students, and dance parents. Events are free and will include:
• A secure link for the event
• A choice of whether to have Chloe in conversation with a teacher followed by a Q&A with attendees, or have Chloe read an excerpt followed by a Q&A with attendees
• A discussion guide for the book
• Resources to promote the event to your students’ families, including social media posts and an email flyer
• A free review copy of the book for the event host
