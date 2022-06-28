Transparency in Coverage
This link leads to the machine-readable files that are made available in response to the federal Transparency in Coverage Rule and includes negotiated service rates and out-of-network allowed amounts between health plans and healthcare providers. The machine-readable files are formatted to allow researchers, regulators, and application developers to more easily access and analyze data. Please note these files are meant to be read using a computer equipped with software to process the data contained within.
UnitedHealthcare creates and publishes the Machine-Readable Files on behalf of Hachette Book Group
To view the Machine-Readable Files, please click here: transparency-in-coverage.uhc.com