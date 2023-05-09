Storey – Storey’s At-Home Learning Ambassador Program Fall 2021 Selection

Storey’s At-Home Learning Ambassador Program Fall 2021 Selection

Welcome, please find a list of our Fall titles available for review, along with a brief description and age range, below.

Books will be shipped once you complete the form below (we process requests each week). Please note, it could take up to two weeks for your books to arrive.

Once your books arrive, please take time to read through them and try some of the projects and/or recipes, then give them an honest review on your Instagram, Facebook, or blog.

When posting on social media, please tag Storey Publishing so we can re-share! (Instagram @StoreyPub; Facebook @StoreyPublishing; Twitter @StoreyPub; Pinterest @StoreyPub)

Children’s Titles (Select two)

Give Thanks —This illustrated guide helps kids practice gratitude every day. Each page offers an encouraging, uplifting, actionable way to help kids recognize they are fortunate and feel good about their place in the world. Ages 5+ Price $12.95 Price $16.95 CAD Format Hardcover This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 9, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

Make Your Own Money This lively, easy-to-read blueprint for financial success provides creative and practical tips for earning money by starting a business, teaching readers how to write a business plan, raise start-up money, and understand profit and loss. It also covers essential life skills for handling money, including opening a bank account, creating a budget, investing, and donating. Ages 8–12 Price $12.95 Price $16.95 CAD Format Trade Paperback This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 26, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

Howl like a Wolf! Journey into the animal kingdom, with engaging explanations of the distinctive habits and behaviors of thirteen different mammals, reptiles, and insects. The animals introduce themselves, then invite kids to mimic each animal’s movements, sounds, and behaviors. Eleven colorful, child-size pop-out masks are included. Ages 6–9 Price $9.95 Price $12.95 CAD Format Trade Paperback This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 31, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

Thank You, Tree On every page of this beautiful board book, Fiona Lee’s charming illustrations invite little ones to celebrate a wonderful tree, learn its name, and say thank you for the tree’s joyful, natural gifts. Ages 0–3 Price $6.95 Price $9.95 CAD Format Board book This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 26, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

Backpack Explorer: Discovering Trees Spend quality time with trees. Kids step outside and get curious about the trees they see. Equipped with a real magnifying glass, stickers, and log for recording tree finds, this book is the perfect take-along for any nature adventure. Ages 4+ Price $12.95 Price $16.95 CAD Format Hardcover This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 8, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

Busy Little Hands: Math Play! Preschoolers are introduced to the idea that math is everywhere, and numbers are fun! Each page features bright pictures for pre-readers, and each activity is designed for little mathematicians to play with numbers as they count, compare, measure, and make patterns using toys, snacks, and other items that are part of everyday life. Ages 3–5 Price $12.95 Price $16.95 CAD Format Hardcover This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 9, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

Adult Titles (Select one as our thank-you gift to you!)

The Gratitude Explorer Workbook Start a gratitude practice or integrate gratitude into your life with greater intention and consistency. This interactive package acts as both a guide and a journal for recording thoughts and meditations. Price $16.95 Price $22.95 CAD Format Trade Paperback This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 21, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

How to Forage for Mushrooms without Dying For beginner foragers who just want to answer the question “Can I eat it?” author Frank Hyman offers his expert mushroom foraging advice, distilling down the most important information in colorful, folksy language that’s easy to remember. Price $16.99 Price $22.99 CAD Format Trade Paperback ebook This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 5, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

The Moon Cycle Cookbook Bakery founder Devon Loftus and nutritionist Jenna Radomski demystify menstrual health and empower women to nourish themselves with recipes for sweets, savory meals, and snacks, organized around each of the four phases of the menstrual cycle. Price $18.95 Price $23.95 CAD Format Trade Paperback ebook This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 5, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

The Tiny Kitchen Cookbook Learn how to love your space by cooking simply and efficiently with only the essential tools. Delightful recipes reveal big possibilities for small-space cooking, from flavorful soups and salads to steaks, stews, one-pan pastas, and even trifles and parfaits. Price $19.95 Price $24.95 CAD Format Trade Paperback ebook This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 28, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

Wonder Walls This how-to guide to wall painting techniques will help you discover the possibilities of paint. Authors Phoebe Cornog and Roxy Prima take you through wall preparation and paint selection, then provide step-by-step techniques and templates to transform your space. Price $24.95 Price $30.95 CAD Format Trade Paperback ebook This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 9, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart