Storey – Storey’s At-Home Learning Ambassador Program Fall 2021 Selection

—This illustrated guide helps kids practice gratitude every day. Each page offers an encouraging, uplifting, actionable way to help kids recognize they are fortunate and feel good about their place in the world. Ages 5+
$12.95
$16.95 CAD
Hardcover
This lively, easy-to-read blueprint for financial success provides creative and practical tips for earning money by starting a business, teaching readers how to write a business plan, raise start-up money, and understand profit and loss. It also covers essential life skills for handling money, including opening a bank account, creating a budget, investing, and donating. Ages 8–12
$12.95
$16.95 CAD
Trade Paperback
Journey into the animal kingdom, with engaging explanations of the distinctive habits and behaviors of thirteen different mammals, reptiles, and insects. The animals introduce themselves, then invite kids to mimic each animal’s movements, sounds, and behaviors. Eleven colorful, child-size pop-out masks are included. Ages 6–9
$9.95
$12.95 CAD
Trade Paperback
On every page of this beautiful board book, Fiona Lee’s charming illustrations invite little ones to celebrate a wonderful tree, learn its name, and say thank you for the tree’s joyful, natural gifts. Ages 0–3
$6.95
$9.95 CAD
Board book
Spend quality time with trees. Kids step outside and get curious about the trees they see. Equipped with a real magnifying glass, stickers, and log for recording tree finds, this book is the perfect take-along for any nature adventure. Ages 4+
$12.95
$16.95 CAD
Hardcover
Preschoolers are introduced to the idea that math is everywhere, and numbers are fun! Each page features bright pictures for pre-readers, and each activity is designed for little mathematicians to play with numbers as they count, compare, measure, and make patterns using toys, snacks, and other items that are part of everyday life. Ages 3–5
$12.95
$16.95 CAD
Hardcover
Start a gratitude practice or integrate gratitude into your life with greater intention and consistency. This interactive package acts as both a guide and a journal for recording thoughts and meditations.
$16.95
$22.95 CAD
Trade Paperback
For beginner foragers who just want to answer the question “Can I eat it?” author Frank Hyman offers his expert mushroom foraging advice, distilling down the most important information in colorful, folksy language that’s easy to remember.
Bakery founder Devon Loftus and nutritionist Jenna Radomski demystify menstrual health and empower women to nourish themselves with recipes for sweets, savory meals, and snacks, organized around each of the four phases of the menstrual cycle.
Learn how to love your space by cooking simply and efficiently with only the essential tools. Delightful recipes reveal big possibilities for small-space cooking, from flavorful soups and salads to steaks, stews, one-pan pastas, and even trifles and parfaits.
This how-to guide to wall painting techniques will help you discover the possibilities of paint. Authors Phoebe Cornog and Roxy Prima take you through wall preparation and paint selection, then provide step-by-step techniques and templates to transform your space.
This comprehensive guide profiles plants that have proven most effective in fighting viral infections and provides in-depth instructions for preparing and using formulations to address the most common infections and strengthen immunity, safely and naturally.
