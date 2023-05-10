Storey – The Make-Ahead Sauce Solution Meal Planner

The Make-Ahead Sauce Solution Meal Planner

Manage your dinner menu — and plan your grocery shopping expedition — for the week with this printable meal planner from The Make-Ahead Sauce Solution.

Each day’s entry has space to record your sauce and base combinations, along with any meal extras, so you know which sauce to pull from your freezer library. Just download and print! Then post the planner on the fridge to let everyone know what’s for dinner.

Read More

Stuck for quick dinner ideas? Tomatoes — canned or fresh — add richness and flavor to this easy-to-make, satisfying eggplant casserole.

Read More

No offense to Colonel Sanders, but this spicy-sweet chicken crisped to perfection in a cast-iron skillet is our KFC of choice.

Read More

We had a cake bake-off (a cake-off?) to celebrate International Cake Day. This simple, blueberry-studded cake won our dessert-loving hearts.

Read More