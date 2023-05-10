Storey – Mason Jar Science Activity Kits for Teachers, Booksellers, and Librarians
Mason Jar Science Activity Kits for Teachers, Booksellers, and Librarians
Capture Science in a Jar!
With Mason Jar Science, kids ages 8 and up create a science lab and conduct 40 fun and fascinating experiments using common household items, including one of the most accessible and versatile pieces of equipment available — the mason jar! Curious kids can test principles of chemistry and earth science while learning the “why” behind what they observe. We offer two versions of the guides: one for both booksellers and librarians, and another for teachers. Our bookseller and librarian version includes promotional materials to make your event a success, including a promotional poster, signup sheet, media announcement, and social media graphics. Use these guides to plan a workshop or lesson for your group or class, and help kids discover the wonders of science in the microcosm of a jar!
Classroom Guide for Teachers
Workshop Guide for Booksellers and Librarians
by Jonathan AdolpHeatproof, transparent, and durable, the mason jar is a science lab just waiting to be discovered. Unlock its potential with 40 dynamic experiments for budding scientists ages 8 and up. Using just a jar and a few ordinary household items, children learn to create miniature clouds, tiny tornadoes, small stalactites, and, of course, great goo and super slime! With a little ingenuity, the jar can be converted into a lava lamp, a water prism, a balloon barometer, or a compass. Each fun-packed project offers small-scale ways to illustrate the big-picture principles of chemistry, earth science, botany, biology, and physics.