Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Storey Publishing, LLC

Storey – Library Editions from Storey Publishing

Library Editions from Storey Publishing

Interactive kids’ books specially adapted for the library market

We’re pleased to introduce special library editions of our lively, colorful kids’ books! Printed without consumables, these hardcover editions can be checked out of the library and enjoyed by young readers and their families time and time again.

Follow Storey Publishing, LLC: