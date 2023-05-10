Storey – Library Editions from Storey Publishing

Library Editions from Storey Publishing
Interactive kids’ books specially adapted for the library market
We’re pleased to introduce special library editions of our lively, colorful kids’ books! Printed without consumables, these hardcover editions can be checked out of the library and enjoyed by young readers and their families time and time again.
The library edition of this kids’ nature guide includes the full range of exploration and journaling exercises featured in the paperback edition, with a special page design that eliminates write-in spaces.
Filled with flavorful favorites from around the world, this library edition of this kids’ cookbook is printed without stickers and other consumables included in the paperback edition, and features a flexible lay-flat spine.
This hardcover edition of the vibrant introduction to music-making for kids aged 5 and up has a lay-flat spine for easy use.
This hardcover collection of 53 art projects designed to fire up creativity in kids aged 6 and up features a lay-flat spine.
This lively kids’ guide to learning about and protecting local wildlife is ready for repeated lending, in this hardcover edition with lay-flat spine.
