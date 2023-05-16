Storey – Corrections – 9781603420792

While we check and double-check all of our patterns before they are published, we regret that some errors may still remain. As soon as we become aware of any problem, we post the correction on this website.

To access corrections, select the title of your book from the menu below. (Corrections for several of our out-of-print titles are listed separately here: Crochet Bags!; Crochet Hats!; Knit & Crochet Ponchos, Wraps, Capes & Shrugs!; Knit Baby Blankets!; Knit Baby Head and Toes!; Knit Christmas Stockings!; Knit Hats!; and Knit Mittens!). If you don’t see the pattern you’re looking for, please e-mail the book title, pattern title, page number, and issue you’ve encountered to corrections@storey.com. We’re grateful to have errors pointed out to us and anxious to help you get on with your project!

Note that because we reprint our books frequently and take that opportunity to revise as needed, you may find that corrections shown on this website have already been incorporated into the version of the book you are using.

101 Designer One-Skein Wonders®

Dogwood Blossom Wrap

Page 37 – Dogwood Blossom Lace Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF.

Three-Season Lace Vest

Page 38 – Knitting the Back

Knitting the Lace PatternNote: Work the first and last (edge) stitches in stockinette stitch. Incorporate increased stitches into lace pattern.

Page 39 – Knitting the Left Front

Knitting the Lace PatternNote: Work the first and last (edge) stitches in stockinette stitch. Incorporate increased stitches into lace pattern.

Page 39 – Knitting the Right Front

Knitting the Lace PatternNote: Work the first and last (edge) stitches in stockinette stitch. Incorporate increased stitches into lace pattern.

Alpaca Warmers

Page 45 – Knitting the Index Finger

Knit 12 back stitches, place remaining 16 back stitches and first 23 palm stitches on string to hold.

Page 45 – Knitting the Ring Finger

Place remaining 23 stitches on two needles. . . Join and knit one round, decreasing one stitch.

Page 45 – Isolating the Thumb Gusset

Note: On Round 8, slip the first stitch from needle 2 to needle 1 to work the (slip 1, K2tog, psso).

Magic Loop Minis

Page 61 – Knitting the Mittens (make two)

Round 18: K1 and slide stitch onto cable. Slip 9 stitches to holder for thumb . . .

Page 62 – Knitting the Thumb

Starting with first stitch at bottom of hand, slide 9 held stitches onto needle points, 5 on front and 4 on back point . Attach yarn K2tog, knit to end of round. Knit 3 rounds.

Page 62 – Working the Sleeves

K1, Slide stitches onto cable.

Ostrich Plume Baby Bonnet

Page 65 – Ostrich Plume Lace Stitch Pattern

Rows 20, 24, 28, and 32: K2tog 3 times, *(yo, K1) 5 times, yo, ssk twice, slip 2 kwise, K1, p2sso, K2tog twice; repeat from * to last 11 stitches, (yo, K1) 5 times, yo, ssk 3 times.

Wave Jumper

Page 73 – Knitting the Skirt

Cast on 180 (198, 216) stitches loosely. Join into a round, being careful not to twist stitches. Work Wave pattern for 8 (10, 12)” (20 [25, 30] cm). Next Round for sizes 0-3 and 6-12: *K2tog; repeat from *. Next Round for sizes 3-6: K1, *K2tog; repeat from * to last stitch, K1.

Page 73 – Knitting the Front Yoke

K45 (50, 54) stitches and place remaining 45 (50, 54) stitches on holder.Shaping the NeckK10 (11,11) and place remaining 21 (23, 25) stitches on holder. Continue in stockinette stitch and decrease 1 stitch as neck edge every other row 4 times. You now have 6 (7, 7) stitches.

Page 74 – Working the Straps and Buttonholes

Place held 21 (23, 25) front stitches on needles. Join yarn; bind off 11 ( 12 , 14) stitches for neck edge. Repeat for other side, reversing shaping.

Page 74 – Knitting the Back Yoke

Place held 45 (50, 54) back stitches on needles and work as for front, eliminating buttonholes.

Blue-Wave Baby Sweater

Page 75 – Crocheting the Collar

Sew 22 stitches of right shoulder seam together, leaving left shoulder open. Work 1 row of single crochet along 22 left front shoulder stitches, 33 front neck stitches, 33 back neck stitches and 22 left back shoulder stitches. Work another row of single crochet along left back shoulder stitches, making 4 evenly spaced buttonholes…

Page 75 – Finishing

Sew tops of sleeves to armhole edges, matching center of sleeves to shoulder seams. Sew side and sleeve. . .

Catch-Me-If-You-Can Socks

Page 84 – Knitting the Toe

Holding two double-point needles together, wrap the yarn in a figure eight around the needles until there are 4 loops on each needle. Holding the tail down. . .

Lacy Beanie

Page 94 – Lace Stitch Pattern

Rows 1 and 3: Knit. Rows 2, 4, and 6: Purl. Row 5: K3, *yo, slip 1 as to knit, K2tog, psso, yo, K4; repeat from *, ending last repeat K3. Repeat Rows 1-6 for pattern.

Page 95 – Knitting the Lace Pattern

Work Rows 1-6 of Lace pattern. . .

Ring Bearer Pillow

Page 98 – Ring Bearer Pillow Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF.

Plaited Cable Men’s Belt

Page 99 – Plaited Cable Stitch Pattern

Row 3: Slip 1, P1, C6F, K3, P1, K1.

Scallop-Edge Beaded Necklace

Page 102 – Getting Started

Cast-on Row: (CO2, 1B) 20 times, CO2, 2B, CO2, 3B, CO2, 4B, CO2, 5B, CO2, 6B, CO2, 7B, CO2, 6B, CO2, 5B, CO2, 4B, CO2, 3B, CO2, 2B, (CO2, 1B) 20 times, CO2. Row 1: K42, 1B, K2, 2B, K2, 3B, K2, 4B, K2, 5B, K2, 6B, K2, 5B, K2, 4B, K2, 3B, K2, 2B, K2, 1B, K42, CO2.

Lace Spiral Scarf

Page 120-121 – Knitting the Scarf

On Rows 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14 omit the Slip 1 at the beginning of the row. Keep the Slip 1 on Row 16.

Knitted Notebook Cover

Page 130 – Getting Started

Next Row: Knit. This shows as a purl row on right side and creates a turning ridge. In last paragraph of section add:Work a turning ridge and then continue with stockinette stitch for 3.75″ (9.5 cm). Repeat rows 1-3. Bind off loosely.

New Directions Hat

Page 134 – Decreasing for the Crown

Note: Change to the double-point needles when the crown becomes too small to work comfortably on the circular needle.

Boy-O-Boy

Page 135 – Knitting the Back

Row 2: P3, *K1, P4; repeat from * to last 4 stitches, slip 1, K1, P3.

Page 136 – Knitting the Right Front

Row 2: K3, *K1, P4; repeat from * to last 4 stitches, slip 1, K1, P3.

Elegant-and-Easy Cable Mittens for the Family

Page 140 – Twisted Rip Stitch Pattern

Round 4: *Knit into 2nd stitch on left needle, knit into first stitch on left needle, slip both stitches from needle, P2; repeat from *.

Hugs-and-Kisses-with-Love Hand Warmers

Page 147 – Knitting the Cuff

Cast on 40 stitches. Place a marker after the 6th and after the 18th stitches for the right warmer and before the 22nd and before the 34th stitch for the left warmer. Work K2, P2 rib to first marker, work XOX Cable pattern over stitches between the markers, work K2, P2 rib to end of row. Repeat through Row 8 of XOX Cable pattern.

Page 147 – Knitting the Heart Motif and Thumb Gusset

Right Warmer: Row 21: Work as established to 4 stitches after cable marker, place marker for gusset, Kfb twice, place 2nd gusset marker, K7, P1, K8.

Hugs-and-Kisses with Love Headband

Page 150 – Heart Motif Stitch Pattern

Delete Heart Motif directions

Page 150 – Getting Started

Delete final paragraph and replace with: Repeat 16-row cable pattern sequence as established 7 times or to desired length and at the same time work heart motifs over last 17 stitches of even-numbered (wrong side) rows as follows:Row 6: K8, P1, K8.Row 8: K7, P3, K7.Row 10: K6, P5, K6.Row 12: K5, P7, K5.Row 14: K5, P3, K1, P3, K5.Row 16: K6, P1, K3, P1, K6.

Mini Messenger Bag

Page 152 – Knitting the Bag in the Round: Binding Off for Top Edge

Bind off 3 stitches for side of bag. Bind off next 30 stitches as follows: * Slip stitch on right needle to left needle and k3tog tbl, K26 stitches, K3tog. ; repeat from * 14 times.

Page 153 – Knitting the Bag Flat: Binding Off for Top Edge

Slip stitch on right needle to left and K3tog tbl. K26 stitches. Bind off 3 stitches. . .

Little Monster Bear

Page 157 – Knitting the Arms (make two)

Following the instructions on page 245, work 8 rows of 4-stitch I-cord.

Essentials Mini-Purse

Page 158 – Knitting the Purse Flap

Row 9: Yo, K2, P9, K3.

Crochet Ruffle Scarf

Page 161 – Gauge

12 stitches = 4” (10 cm)

Cabled Baglet

Page 169 – Abbreviations

C3B slip 1 stitch to cable needle and hold in back, K2, P1 from cable needle

Page 170 – Celtic Braid

Round 1: P3, C4B, (P4, C4B) twice, P3. Round 3: P2, C3B, (C4FP, C4BP) twice, C3F, P2. Round 5: P1, C3B, P3, C4F, P4, C4F , P3, C3F, P1.Round 9: P1, (K2, P3) twice, C4B, (P3, K2) twice, P1. Round 13: P1, C3F, P3, C4F, P4, C4F, P3, C3B, P1.

Poems Easy Headband

Page 177 – Gauge

14 stitches = 4″ (10 cm) in garter stitch

Eyelet Shruglet

Page 179 – Simple Eyelet Lace Stitch Pattern

Replace existing text with the following: Note: Add an extra K1 between the lace pattern and the 3-st garter borders on all RS rows.Row 1: *K2tog, yo, K2; repeat from * over all sets of 4 sts, then knit any remaining sts to the marker. Rows 2, 4, 6, and 8: PurlRows 3 and 7: Knit. Row 5: *K2, yo, ssk; repeat from * over all sets of 4 sts, then knit any remaining sts to the marker.Maintain pattern as established in the first 8-row repeat and work increased stitches into pattern when you have enough of them.

Page 180 – Setting Up for the Body

Set-Up Row 1: K3, (K10, pm, K1,) twice, K20, (pm, K11 ) twice, K3. Set-Up Rows 2 and 4 : K3, purl to last 3 stitches, K3. Set-Up Row 3: Knit to marker, *yo, slip marker, K1, yo, knit to next marker; repeat from *, to last marker, yo, slip marker, K1, yo, knit to end of row. Begin Eyelet PatternContinue in this manner, increasing before the markers and after the K1, and working Simple Eyelet Lace between increases, until piece measures about 6” (15 cm) and you have 230 stitches total.

Page 180 – Stitch Pattern

Mock Cable Eyelet (Worked in the Round)Rounds 2 and 4: * K2, P3; repeat from *.

Page 180 – Knitting the Collar

Repeat Rows 1 and 2 through Row 12, keeping 3 stitches on each end in garter stitch and working 1/1 rib between and at the same time on Row 7 make a buttonhole by working to last 4 stitches, ssk, yo, K2; on Row 12, increase 1 stitch. You now have 70 stitches.

April-in-Paris Beret

Page 187 – Needles

. . . set of four US 10 (6 mm) double-point needles or size you need to obtain correct gauge

Page 188 – Decreasing the Crown

Add new line after “Continue in this manner” directions: Change to double-point needles when necessary.

Saw-Tooth Companion Bowl

Page 193 – Knitting the Saw-Tooth Edging

Repeat Rows 2-7 sixteen more times. . .

Square Hole Hat and Wristlets

Page 203 – Crocheting the Hat

Round 4: Ch 5 (counts as 1 dc, ch 3) skip first dc, *dc in center of ch-3 space of previous row, dc in next dc, ch 3; repeat from * 15 times, dc in next ch-3 space, slip stitch in third ch of beginning ch 5 to join. Adding the PicotCh 3, *2 sc in ch-4 space of previous row, sc in top of next dc, ch 3, sliop stitch in same dc; repeat from *. Cut thread and draw through last loop. Weave in end.

Page 204 – Crocheting the Wristlets

Round 1: ch 5 (counts as 1 dc, 2 ch), *skip 1 ch below, dc into next ch, ch 2; repeat from * until you have 15 square holes. Slip stitch in third ch of beginning ch 5 to join. Round 2: ch 5 (counts as 1 dc, 2 ch) *dc into next dc, ch 2; repeat from *. Slip stitch into third ch of beginning ch 5 to join. Repeat Round 2 twelve more times.

Blanket Buddy

Page 208 – Knitting the Ears

5th and 6th lines: P18. Bind off 18. Work P1, slip 1, to end of row.

Infant’s Rolled Neck Pullover

Page 212 – Knitting the Sleeves (make two)

Continue in garter stitch and increase 1 stitch at each end of every 4th row seven times. You now have 32 stitches. Continue even until sleeve measures 7″ (18 cm). Bind off all stitches.

Fuchsia Felted Bowl

Page 218 – Knitting the Rim

– Using circular needles, cast on 108 stitches.- K1, *bind off 4, K1; repeat from * to last 5stitches, bind off 4. You now have 36 stitches.

Glossary

Page 245 – Kitchener stitch

1. Place the two sets of live stitches to be bound off on separate needles. Hold the needles parallel in your left hand with wrong sides of the knitted fabric touching.