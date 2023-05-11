Storey – Circle Round Pre-Order Confirmation

Circle Round Pre-Order Confirmation

Thank you for submitting your Circle Round pre-order details. Please check your email for a link to download your Story Stones bonus activity.

We hope you enjoy the activity. And, if you share on social, be sure to tag us @storeypub and @circleroundpodcast for a chance to be featured in our stories!

Also, don’t miss the Circle Round Book Launch Event with Rebecca Sheir at WBUR CitySpace in Brookline, Massachusetts on Saturday, July 9th at 11:00am.