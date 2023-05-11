Storey – Backpack Bundle Giveaway
Backpack Bundle Giveaway
1 kid-friendly backpack
+ 5 Backpack Explorer activity books
= endless outdoor fun!
Soak up the last days of summer! Enter for a chance to win a fun (and super-functional) Deuter Kikki kids’ backpack filled with ALL FIVE of our Backpack Explorer books.
Whether in a nature preserve, an urban park, or a suburban backyard, Backpack Explorer books get kids engaged in hands-on learning about nature.
One grand prize winner selected by random drawing will receive:
- One Deuter Kikki Kids Backpack
- One Backpack Explorer Discovering Trees book
- One Backpack Explorer On the Nature Trail book
- One Backpack Explorer Bug Hunt book
- One Backpack Explorer Bird Watch book
- One Backpack Explorer Beach Walk book
Enter between August 1 and 10, 2022. One entry per person. Open to residents of the US and Canada.