Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

From Corinne Trang’s fresh guide to cooking with tofu to Dr. Betty Choi’s hands-on guide to learning about the human body, we are thrilled to share some of our inspiring, informative, and educational books that celebrate Asian, Asian America, and Pacific Islander authors, illustrators, and experiences.

Authors

Featured Titles













Illustrators

Featured Titles









More AAPI Books from HBG