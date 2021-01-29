Add these titles to your shelves!

The Next Great Paulie Fink

The Next Great Paulie Fink

Buy the Book

In this acclaimed novel by the author of the award-winning, bestselling The Thing About Jellyfish, being the new kid at school isn't easy, especially when you have to follow in the footsteps of a legendary classroom prankster.When Caitlyn Breen begins her disorienting new life at Mitchell School--where the students take… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316380874

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: March 31st 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Love Like Sky

Love Like Sky

Buy the Book

"Brims with charm and compassion." -- Vashti Harrison, New York Times best-selling author of Little Leaders "Love ain't like that.""How is it then?" Peaches asked, turning on her stomach to face me. "It's like sky. If you keep driving and driving, gas will run out, right?" "That's why we gotta… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781368019392

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Every Soul A Star

Every Soul A Star

Buy the Book

And as streams of light fan out behind the darkened sun like the wings of a butterfly, I realize that I never saw real beauty until now. At Moon Shadow, an isolated campground, thousands have gathered to catch a glimpse of a rare and extraordinary total eclipse of the sun.… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316002578

USD: $8.99 / CAD: $12.99

On Sale: September 1st 2009

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Bayou Magic

Bayou Magic

Buy the Book

A magical coming-of-age story from Coretta Scott King honor author Jewell Parker Rhodes, rich with Southern folklore, friendship, family, fireflies and mermaids, plus an environmental twist.It's city-girl Maddy's first summer in the bayou, and she just falls in love with her new surroundings - the glimmering fireflies, the glorious landscape,… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316224857

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: May 3rd 2016

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers