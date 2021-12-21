Wondering where to start your New Year's Resolution?Take this quiz for our recommendation on which book can help Spark a New You in 2022!THE TWELVE MONOTASKSDO ONE THING AT A TIME TO DO EVERYTHING BETTERby Thatcher WineReclaim your attention, productivity, and happiness with this “captivating, informative and beautifully written” book by learning how to keep your focus on one familiar task at a time (Nate Berkus).RECOMMENDED FOR RESOLUTIONS ABOUT: Finding focusReducing stressBeing happierTaking time for the little thingsLiving life to the fullestGetting more productiveBringing creativity to your lifeReducing your time attached to your phoneLearning something new<a href="https://www.littlebrownspark.com/titles/thatcher-wine/the-twelve-monotasks/9780316705547/">Learn more about </a><a href="https://www.littlebrownspark.com/titles/thatcher-wine/the-twelve-monotasks/9780316705547/">THE TWELVE MONOTASKS</a>Modern life is full of to-do lists, all-consuming technology and the constant pressure to be doing and striving for more. What if you could train your brain to focus on one thing at a time? What if the secret to better productivity involved doing less, not more? Drawing on research in psychology, neuroscience, and mindfulness, The Twelve Monotasks provides a clear and accessible plan for life in the twenty-first century. Practice resisting distractions and building focus by doing the things you already do—like reading, sleeping, eating, and listening—with renewed attention. For example, the next time you go for a walk, don’t try to run an errand or squeeze in a phone call, but instead, notice the cool breeze on your face and the plants and birds that may cross your path. Immerse yourself in the activity and let time melt away, even if you’re only actually out for 20 minutes. Notice how much clearer your head feels when you return home. This is the magic of monotasking. With monotasking you will:Become more productiveProduce higher quality workReduce stress And increase happiness. ENERGIZE!GO FROM DRAGGING ASS TO KICKING IT IN 30 DAYSby Michael Breus, PhD and Stacey GriffithUnleash the energy you need to achieve your dreams through this revolutionary, science-based wellness program by a renowned sleep expert and a SoulCycle founding instructor.RECOMMENDED FOR RESOLUTIONS ABOUT:Getting better sleepBeing more productiveExercising regularlyCutting back on caffeineBeing happierAre you desperately seeking more energy? Dr. Breus and Stacey heard it every day from their clients, so they decided to do something about it: write a book and jumpstart a movement. In Energize! Dr. Breus and Stacey Griffith have teamed up to teach you how to get your groove back. Using the scientifically proven core principles of chronobiology and your biological body type (remember that from high school?), they offer an easy-to-understand, personalized program of small, daily movements, sleeping and fasting on schedule, and mood hacks that will give readers incredible energy, promote happiness, and fight off fatigue for good. Sounds too good to be true? Their program boils down to living the way nature and your DNA programmed you to live. But don’t worry, it's really simple—and super fun. With fascinating science, quizzes so that readers can identify their chronotype (Lion, Wolf, Bear, or Dolphin) and their body type (Fast, Medium, or Slow Metabolism), and easily implemented advice, Energize! will have you feeling happier and more energetic in 30 days. THE IMMUNOTYPE BREAKTHROUGHYOUR PERSONALIZED PLAN TO BALANCE YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM, OPTIMIZE HEALTH, AND BUILD LIFELONG RESILIENCEby Heather Moday, MDA respected immunologist, allergist, and functional medicine doctor breaks down the latest science on immunity, offering "the most important guide available" (Mark Hyman, MD) to balancing your system for optimal health and longevity.RECOMMENDED FOR RESOLUTIONS ABOUT:Being healthierEating foods that are better for youChanging your habitsCreating a better environment for yourselfSetting up lifelong habits to increase your longevityTo most of us, the immune system is seemingly unknowable—it's an invisible, complex network of cells, receptors, and messengers, and there's no standard way to see if it's functioning as it should. Yet in spite of this, it affects every aspect of our health, influencing (and sometimes even causing) nearly every disease known to humanity. Much has been made about “boosting” immunity, but what exactly does that mean, and what if boosting isn't really what your unique system needs? In The Immunotype Breakthrough, Dr. Heather Moday explains that for most, immune system balance is key. Drawing on a wealth of cutting edge research and fascinating case studies, Dr. Moday explains that the immune system is fluid and significantly influenced by our behaviors, diet, habits, and environment. She identifies four primary Immunotypes—Smoldering, Weak, Hyperactive, and Misguided—that underlie the immune imbalances that commonly lead to disease, chronic inflammation, infection, allergies, and autoimmunity. By identifying your personal immunotype—where you fall on this immunity spectrum—you can intervene by making focused, individualized, natural lifestyle changes to ensure it functions optimally.Featuring engaging and accessible science, practical and customizable takeaways, and interactive quizzes to help you zero in on your specific needs, The Immunotype Breakthrough is a revolutionary program for creating an individualized lifestyle and diet that will lead to immune resilience, vitality, and longevity. GET IT DONESURPRISING LESSONS FROM THE SCIENCE OF MOTIVATIONby Ayelet FishbachDiscover a "compelling" and revelatory framework for setting and achieving your goals (Carol Dweck, author of Mindset), from a psychologist on the cutting edge of motivational science.RECOMMENDED FOR RESOLUTIONS ABOUT:Finding motivationIncreasing focusBeing more productiveGetting yourself organizedPrioritizing relationshipsMaking moves in your careerSetting and keeping goalsEating betterManaging your time more effectivelyA great deal of ink has been spilled on the subject of motivating and influencing others, but what happens when the person you most want to influence is you? Setting and achieving goals for yourself—at work, at home, and in relationships—is harder than it seems. How do you know where to start? How do you carry on in the face of roadblocks and distractions? How do you decide which tasks and ambitions to prioritize when you're faced with more responsibilities, needs, and desires than you can keep track of? In Get It Done, psychologist and behavioral scientist Ayelet Fishbach presents a new theoretical framework for self-motivated action, explaining how to identify the right goals, attack the "middle problem," battle temptations, use the help of others around you, and so much more. With fascinating research from the field of motivation science and compelling stories of people who learned to motivate themselves, Get It Done illuminates invaluable strategies for pulling yourself in whatever direction you want to go—so you can achieve your goals while staying healthy, clearheaded, and happy.MONEY MAGICAN ECONOMIST'S SECRETS TO MORE MONEY, LESS RISK, AND A BETTER LIFEby Laurence J. KotlikoffIncrease your spending power, enhance your standard of living, and achieve financial independence with this "must-read" guide to money management (Jane Bryant Quinn).RECOMMENDED FOR RESOLUTIONS ABOUT:Saving moneyEarning more money through work or investmentsChoosing a new career path or getting ready for retirementGetting ready to make a big purchase like a house or a carCreating and keeping your budgetSetting up a side hustleLaurence Kotlikoff, one of our nation's premier personal finance experts and coauthor of the New York Times bestseller Get What's Yours: The Secrets to Maxing Out Your Social Security, harnesses the power of economics and advanced computation to deliver a host of spellbinding but simple money magic tricks that will transform your financial future. Each trick shares a basic ingredient for financial savvy based on economic common sense, not Wall Street snake oil. Money Magic offers a clear path to a richer, happier, and safer financial life. Whether you’re making education, career, marriage, lifestyle, housing, investment, retirement, or Social Security decisions, Kotlikoff provides a clear framework for readers of all ages and income levels to learn tricks like:How to choose a career to maximize your lifetime earnings (hint: you may want to consider picking up a plunger instead of a stethoscope).How to buy a superior education on the cheap and graduate debt-free.Why it’s smarter to cash out your IRA to pay off your mortgage.Why delaying retirement for two years can reap dividends and how to lower your average lifetime tax bracket. Money Magic’s most powerful act is transforming your financial thinking, explaining not just what to do, but why to do it. Get ready to discover the economics approach to financial planning—the fruit of a century’s worth of research by thousands of cloistered economic wizards whose now-accessible collective findings turn conventional financial advice on its head. Kotlikoff uses his soft heart, hard nose, dry wit, and flashing wand to cast a powerful spell, leaving you eager to accomplish what you formerly dreaded: financial planning.HEALTHY HEART, HEALTHY BRAINTHE PERSONALIZED PLAN TO PROTECT YOUR MEMORY, PREVENT HEART ATTACKS AND STROKE, AND AVOID CHRONIC ILLNESSby Bradley Bale, MD, and Amy Doneen, DNP, with Lisa Collier CoolBoost your cardiovascular health, optimize your mental strength, and prevent and reverse arterial disease with this personalized plan from the founders of the renowned Heart Attack & Stroke Prevention Center.RECOMMENDED FOR RESOLUTIONS ABOUT:Eating better for your health and longevityDecreasing stressGetting more sleepLearning about healthy supplements and foodsQuitting bad habits like smoking or over-drinkingTaking care of your healthExercising moreEvery forty seconds, someone in the US suffers a heart attack or stroke, and every sixty-five seconds someone develops dementia. The culprit is cardiovascular disease—and rates are soaring in younger, seemingly healthy people. World-renowned cardiovascular specialists Bradley Bale, MD, and Amy Doneen, DNP, have pioneered a lifesaving method to prevent these devastating events—and reverse the disease that causes them. The BaleDoneen Method transcends the medical silos of cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, and others with a holistic approach designed to protect and optimize the health of the heart, brain, and other vital organs, as well as the blood vessels that supply them. Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain presents a unique, comprehensive program to prevent chronic diseases and memory loss in people of all ages regardless of their body type, medical history, or genes. Offering a roadmap to lifelong arterial wellness, it includes:Precision medical methods to prevent diseases of agingThe best and worst supplements and foods for your heartTen lifestyle moves that lower dementia risk by 35 percentInformation about genes that raise cardiovascular risk as much as smokingThe top ten heart attack prevention tips for womenHealthy Heart, Healthy Brain will equip you with the knowledge you need to approach your healthcare as an empowered and informed patient.DROP ACIDTHE SURPRISING NEW SCIENCE OF URIC ACID — THE KEY TO LOSING WEIGHT, CONTROLLING BLOOD SUGAR, AND ACHIEVING EXTRAORDINARY HEALTHby David Perlmutter, MDThe New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain and Brain Wash offers simple dietary and lifestyle tweaks to help you lose weight, prevent (and reverse) disease, and live a long and healthy life by reducing high uric acid levels—the hidden health risk you didn't know you had. RECOMMENDED FOR RESOLUTIONS ABOUT:Lose weightEat healthierExercise moreSleep betterLearn new (healthy) recipesWhat do obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, fatty liver disease, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, neurological disorders, and premature death have in common? All can be stoked by high uric acid levels. Our most respected scientific literature is bursting with evidence that elevated uric acid levels lie at the root of many pervasive health conditions, but mainstream medicine for the most part remains unaware of this connection. This is especially alarming because a large number of Americans don't know they are suffering from increased levels, putting them at risk for developing or exacerbating potentially life-threatening illnesses. Offering an engaging blend of science and practical advice, Drop Acid exposes the deadly truth about uric acid and teaches invaluable strategies to manage its levels, including:Simple dietary edits focused on reducing fructose and foods high in "purines" that can raise uric acidNatural hacks that lower levels such as consuming tart cherries, vitamin C, quercetin, and coffeeIdentifying common pharmaceuticals that threaten to increase uric acidLifestyle interventions, like restorative sleep and exerciseHow to easily test your uric acid levels at home—a test routinely performed in your doctor's office during regular check-ups but typically ignored.Featuring the groundbreaking "LUV" (Lower Uric Values) diet, 35 delicious recipes, self-assessment quizzes, and a 21-day program for dropping levels, Drop Acid empowers readers with the information they need to address this hidden danger and live longer, leaner, and healthier lives.EMOTIONAL INHERITANCEA THERAPIST, HER PATIENTS, AND THE LEGACY OF TRAUMAby Galit Atlas, PhDAward-winning psychoanalyst Dr. Galit Atlas draws on her patients' stories—and her own life experiences—to shed light on how generational trauma affects our lives; "intimate, textured, compassionate" (Jon Kabat-Zinn, author of The Healing Power of Mindfulness).RECOMMENDED FOR RESOLUTIONS ABOUT:Spending more time on self-reflectionWorking on your mental healthReducing stressDeveloping your confidenceForming healthier relationshipsBeing more present in your existing relationshipsThe people we love and those who raised us live inside us; we experience their emotional pain, we dream their memories, and these things shape our lives in ways we don't always recognize. Emotional Inheritance is about family secrets that keep us from living to our full potential, create gaps between what we want for ourselves and what we are able to have, and haunt us like ghosts. In this transformative book, Galit Atlas entwines the stories of her patients, her own stories, and decades of research to help us identify the links between our life struggles and the “emotional inheritance” we all carry. For it is only by following the traces those ghosts leave that we can truly change our destiny.THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON FOODAN INDISPENSABLE GUIDE TO THE SURPRISING FOODS THAT FIGHT DEPRESSION, ANXIETY, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, AND MOREby Uma Naidoo, MDEat for your mental health and learn the fascinating science behind nutrition with this "must-read" guide from an expert psychiatrist (Amy Myers, MD).RECOMMENDED FOR RESOLUTIONS ABOUT:Decreasing your anxietyWorking on your mental healthLearning new recipesEating healthy foodsSleeping betterStressing lessDid you know that blueberries can help you cope with the aftereffects of trauma? That salami can cause depression, or that boosting Vitamin D intake can help treat anxiety?When it comes to diet, most people’s concerns involve weight loss, fitness, cardiac health, and longevity. But what we eat affects more than our bodies; it also affects our brains. And recent studies have shown that diet can have a profound impact on mental health conditions ranging from ADHD to depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, OCD, dementia and beyond.A triple threat in the food space, Dr. Uma Naidoo is a board-certified psychiatrist, nutrition specialist, and professionally trained chef. In This Is Your Brain on Food, she draws on cutting-edge research to explain the many ways in which food contributes to our mental health, and shows how a sound diet can help treat and prevent a wide range of psychological and cognitive health issues.Packed with fascinating science, actionable nutritional recommendations, and delicious, brain-healthy recipes, This Is Your Brain on Food is the go-to guide to optimizing your mental health with food.SMARTER TOMORROWHOW 15 MINUTES OF NEUROHACKING A DAY CAN HELP YOU WORK BETTER, THINK FASTER, AND GET MORE DONEby Elizabeth R. RickerWhat if you could upgrade your brain in 15 minutes a day? Let Elizabeth Ricker, an MIT and Harvard-trained brain researcher turned Silicon Valley technologist, show you how.RECOMMENDED FOR RESOLUTIONS ABOUT:Increasing your focusBoosting your moodBeing more productiveLearning something newAchieving your career goalsStarting a side hustleImproving your concentrationJoin Ricker on a wild and edifying romp through the cutting-edge world of neuroscience and biohacking. You'll encounter Olympic athletes, a game show contestant, a memory marvel, a famous CEO, and scientists galore. From Ricker's decade-long quest, you will learn:● The brain-based reason so many self-improvement projects fail . . . But how a little-known secret of Nobel Prize winning scientists could finally unlock success● Which four abilities—both cognitive and emotional—can predict success in work and relationships . . . and a new system for improving all four● Which seven research-tested tools can supercharge mental performance. They range from low-tech (a surprising new mindset) to downright futuristic (an electrical device for at-home brain stimulation) Best of all, you will learn to upgrade your brain with Ricker’s 20 customizable self-experiments and a sample, 12-week schedule. Ricker distills insights from dozens of interviews and hundreds of research studies from around the world. She tests almost everything on herself, whether it’s nicotine, video games, meditation, or a little-known beverage from the Pacific islands. Some experiments fail hilariously—but others transform her cognition. She is able to sharpen her memory, increase her attention span, boost her mood, and clear her brain fog. By following Ricker's system, you'll uncover your own boosts to mental performance, too. Join a growing, global movement of neurohackers revolutionizing their careers and relationships. Let this book change 15 minutes of your day, and it may just change the rest of your life!EAT SMARTERUSE THE POWER OF FOOD TO REBOOT YOUR METABOLISM, UPGRADE YOUR BRAIN, AND TRANSFORM YOUR LIFEby Shawn StevensonLose weight, boost your metabolism, and start living a happier life with this transformative 30-day plan for healthy eating from the host of the hit podcast The Model Health Show.RECOMMENDED FOR RESOLUTIONS ABOUT:Losing weightEating healthierImproving your moodBuilding stronger relationshipsSleeping betterImproving your concentrationQuitting bad habitsFood is complicated. It's a key controller of our state of health or disease. It’s a social centerpiece for the most important moments of our lives. It’s the building block that creates our brain, enabling us to have thought, feeling, and emotion. It’s the very stuff that makes up our bodies and what we see looking back at us in the mirror. Food isn’t just food. It’s the thing that makes us who we are. So why does figuring out what to eat feel so overwhelming?In Eat Smarter, nutritionist, bestselling author, and #1-ranked podcast host Shawn Stevenson breaks down the science of food with a 30-day program to help you lose weight, reboot your metabolism and hormones, and improve your brain function. Most importantly, he explains how changing what you eat can transform your life by affecting your ability to make money, sleep better, maintain relationships, and be happier. Eat Smarter will empower you and make you feel inspired about your food choices, not just because of the impact they have on your weight, but because the right foods can help make you the best version of yourself.EAT LIKE A HUMANNOURISHING FOODS AND ANCIENT WAYS OF COOKING TO REVOLUTIONIZE YOUR HEALTHby Dr. Bill SchindlerAn archaeologist and chef explains how to follow our ancestors' lead when it comes to dietary choices and cooking techniques for optimum health and vitality. "Read this book!" (Mark Hyman, MD, author of Food)RECOMMENDED FOR RESOLUTIONS ABOUT:Eating healthierLearning new recipes and cooking techniquesImproving your moodCombatting climate change/decreasing your carbon footprintLosing weightOur relationship with food is filled with confusion and insecurity. Vegan or carnivore? Vegetarian or gluten-free? Keto or Mediterranean? Fasting or Paleo? Every day we hear about a new ingredient that is good or bad, a new diet that promises everything. But the secret to becoming healthier, losing weight, living an energetic life, and healing the planet has nothing to do with counting calories or feeling deprived—the key is re‑learning how to eat like a human. This means finding food that is as nutrient-dense as possible, and preparing that food using methods that release those nutrients and make them bioavailable to our bodies, which is exactly what allowed our ancestors to not only live but thrive. In Eat Like a Human, archaeologist and chef Dr. Bill Schindler draws on cutting-edge science and a lifetime of research to explain how nutrient density and bioavailability are the cornerstones of a healthy diet. He shows readers how to live like modern “hunter-gatherers” by using the same strategies our ancestors used—as well as techniques still practiced by many cultures around the world—to make food as safe, nutritious, bioavailable, and delicious as possible. 