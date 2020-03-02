Meet The Author: Alex Soojung-Kim Pang

Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, Ph.D. has spent two decades studying people, technology, and the worlds they make. A Silicon Valley-based futurist and consultant, he has worked with governments and Fortune 500 companies; given talks on five continents, at venues ranging from CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, to Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, to Disney World; and held academic positions at Stanford, UC Berkeley, and Oxford universities. Pang’s last book, Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less is available in a dozen languages.