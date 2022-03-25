I Funny

9780316206945

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $9.99

I Even Funnier

9780316206969

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $9.99

I Totally Funniest

9780316405942

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

I Funny TV

9780316301107

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

I Funny: School of Laughs

9780316545662

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

The Nerdiest, Wimpiest, Dorkiest I Funny Ever

9780316514668

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

Meet The Author: James Patterson

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

Learn more at jamespatterson.com

