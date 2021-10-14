Lara Heimert
Publisher
Lara Heimert joined Basic Books in 2005. Previously, she was publisher of the trade division at Yale University Press. She has published numerous prize-winning and New York Times bestselling titles. Highlights include Edward Baptist’s The Half Has Never Been Told, Eugene Rogan’s The Fall of the Ottomans, John Bradshaw’s Dog Sense and Cat Sense, Timothy Snyder’s Bloodlands, Nicholas Stargardt’s The German War, Bee Wilson’s Consider the Fork, and Victor Davis Hanson’s The Second World Wars. A graduate of Princeton University, Lara acquires primarily in the field of history, broadly conceived—from world wars to marginalia, from culinary history to political theory, from diaspora to doodles.
Emi Ikkanda
Senior Editor
Emi Ikkanda joined Seal Press in 2019. She previously worked as an editor at Spiegel & Grau and at Henry Holt. She acquires books on social issues, race, feminism, history, space, tech, science, current and global affairs. Recent standout titles include #1 NYTimes bestselling author Ijeoma Oluo’s Mediocre, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio’s National Book Award finalist Undocumented Americans, Arianna Davis’s What Would Frida Do?, and astronaut Nicole Stott’s Back to Earth.
Claire Potter
Senior Editor
Claire Potter joined Basic Books in 2019 and primarily acquires history and biography. Her forthcoming titles include works by Dan Berger, Ellen Carol DuBois, Andrew Arsan, Catherine McNeur, Kate Cooper, Bettany Hughes, and Elizabeth Currid-Halkett. Previously, she was at Crown Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, which she joined in 2013. She has also worked at the Feminist Press, Guernica, and Words Without Borders, and is currently an editor at American Chordata.
Emma Berry
Senior Editor
Emma Berry joined Basic Books in 2020 and acquires in economics, history, law, and the social sciences, with a particular interest in feminism and queer studies. Before joining Basic, she was an editor at Crown, where she acquired and edited books by Katherine Sharp Landdeck, Holly Jackson, Dorothy Brown, and Maurice Chammah.
Kyle Gipson
Associate Editor
Kyle Gipson joined Basic Books in 2021 and primarily acquires in history, biography, and the social sciences, with a particular interest in African American history, gender and sexuality, and social justice. Kyle worked previously at Johns Hopkins University Press, The MIT Press, and Beacon Press. He holds a M.A. in English from Harvard University, where his studies focused on African American literature.
Marissa Koors
Associate Editor
Marissa Koors joined Basic Books and Seal Press in 2021. On the Seal list, she acquires books with an emphasis on feminist philosophy and theory, fashion, popular culture, and women in technology. Before joining Basic, she was the philosophy editor at Wiley Blackwell, an imprint of John Wiley and Sons, where her backlist featured books by Ann Cudd, Susan Schneider, Joy James, Nancy Bauer, Laura Hengehold, Eva Feder Kittay, Linda Martín Alcoff, and Alison Jaggar.