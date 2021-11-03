Meet The Author: Patrice Karst

Patrice Karst is the bestselling author of The Invisible String, The Invisible Leash, The Invisible Web, You Are Never Alone: An Invisible String Lullaby, and co-author of The Invisible String Workbook. She has also written The Smile That Went Around the World. Patrice is passionate about spreading her message of love across the planet. Born in London, England, she now lives in Southern California, and is the mother of one grown son. She invites you to visit her online at patricekarst.com.