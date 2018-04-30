Interactive Lighthouse Guide for Hello LighthouseYou will have the chance to explore three learning paths. Choose a path and complete the tasks. Fill in the planning sheets as you go. Then, help solve the problem at the end of the path using what you learned. If you finish one path, feel free to come back here and choose another!Pick Your PathImagine you are a lighthouse keeper. Very soon you are going to receive a letter from a friend asking you all about your life in the lighthouse. To prepare for this, complete each task and fill in the planning sheet as you go. You are an engineer and problem solver. Very soon you are going to be asked to solve a problem that will require you to work in a group. Complete each of these tasks and fill in your field journal as you go and then you will be ready to tackle the problem! Lighthouse preservationists help educate others about the importance of repairing and keeping lighthouses in good condition. Although most lighthouses no longer have a lighthouse keeper, preservationists still believe lighthouses are important. Soon, you will be asked to help save a lighthouse. Complete these tasks, so you will be ready and write your thoughts in your research notes.Task #1 Part 1Task #1 Part 2Task #1 Part 3Task #2 Part 1Task #2 Part 2A Letter!My Dear Friend,I miss you very much! It has been many months since you left. I want to hear all about your new life. What is it like inside a lighthouse? What do you do each day? Is it lonely or peaceful? I have so many questions and my heart hurts because I miss you! Please write soon! Fondly, -J.D.Task #1: What is the purpose of a lighthouse?Task #2Engineer ActivityDear Engineers,We have a problem! There is a very dangerous rock and many boats are crashing into it. What should we do? We need you to design something that will warn sailors of this danger. They must be able to know that there is danger ahead even in the dark or fog. We are counting on YOU! Create a model of your idea and be ready to explain how it will solve our problem! Sincerely, The SailorsTask #1Task #2Task #3Lightning Strike! We need you!Lightning Strike! We need you!