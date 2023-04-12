Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Celebrate Works by Queer and Trans Artists

ABC-Deconstructing Gender

Be affectionate, beautiful, courageous, and more in this gender-bending ABC book. Daryl is so affectionate. Alex is gentle with the family cat. Sage and Kaylin…

Queer Tarot

A vibrant, deluxe illustrated tarot deck and guidebook set, centering and celebrating LGBTQ+ identity, created by queer and trans artist team Ash + Chess. AN INCLUSIVE,…

My Queer Year

Explore queer identity and plan for your best year ever with My Queer Year, a guided journal and planner that centers and celebrates LGBTQ+ identity, created…

Queer X Design

The first-ever illustrated history of the iconic designs, symbols, and graphic art representing more than 5 decades of LGBTQ pride and activism.   Beginning with…

Help Kids See Themselves In Every Story

Cinderelliot

A 2023 ALA Rainbow Book List Book! A gay retelling of the classic fairy tale–a scrumptious love story featuring ungrateful stepsiblings, a bake-off, and a…

If You're a Drag Queen and You Know It

Strike a pose. Blow a kiss. Mouth the words. A fun, sing-along book with a drag twist that encourage kids to embrace all the playfulness of…

The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish

Playing off “The Wheels on the Bus,” this nursery rhyme book from a founder of Drag Queen Story Hour is a fun, freewheeling celebration of…

Dolls and Trucks Are for Everyone

From the author and illustrator of Pink Is for Boys comes an empowering board book that teaches kids and adults alike that gender cannot define…

Pink Is for Boys

An empowering and educational picture book that proves colors are for everyone, regardless of gender. Pink is for boys . . . and girls .…

Ari Arranges Everything

Empower young children to let go of control and to embrace a little chaos in this delightful and humorous picture book. Ari arranges absolutely everything.…

Learn About the History of the LGBTQ+ Community

A Child's Introduction to Pride

The perfect primer for kids ages 8-12, this book celebrates love, hope, equality, and progress by taking an inspirational and essential look at the rich…

Kind Like Marsha

For fans of Little Leaders and Pride comes a nonfiction picture book celebrating 14 incredible LGBTQ+ change makers and forward thinkers throughout history.Kind Like Marsha…

Read Inclusive and Inspiring YA

So You Wanna Be A Pop Star?

An energetic, interactive YA novel about five solo pop artists navigating drama, finding their sound, and discovering what it truly takes to chase their dreams…

Breakup, Makeup

In this sweet and stylish romance, two lovers turned cosplay rivals go head-to-head for a chance at their dream school . . . and maybe…

When You Get the Chance

Follow cousins on a road trip to Pride as they dive into family secrets and friendships in this contemporary novel—perfect for fans of David Levithan…

Major Detours

One of Lambda Literary's Most Anticipated Books of the MonthOne of PopSugar's Best New YA Books Released in SeptemberChoose your path forward in this mystical…

Have Fun with the Fab Five

Queer Eye: Talking Button

Celebrate your love for all things Queer Eye with this officially licensed talking button, featuring inspirational and fun phrases from Jonathan, Tan, Bobby, Antoni, and Karamo. •  …

Queer Eye: You Are Fabulous

Show your friends and loved ones how fabulous they are with this DIY fill-in-the-blank gift book inspired by Jonathan, Tan, Bobby, Antoni, and Karamo from…

Queer Eye Slumber Party Magic!

Join the Fab Five in a group hug as they help one kid love himself for who he is in this officially licensed picture book…

Queer Eye: Find the Fab Five

Where's the Fab Five? At a pride parade? Remodeling a house? At a thrift shop? Find all five members of the cast of Queer Eye—plus…

