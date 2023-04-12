Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Celebrate Works by Queer and Trans Artists
ABC-Deconstructing Gender
Be affectionate, beautiful, courageous, and more in this gender-bending ABC book. Daryl is so affectionate. Alex is gentle with the family cat. Sage and Kaylin…
Buy the Book
Queer Tarot
A vibrant, deluxe illustrated tarot deck and guidebook set, centering and celebrating LGBTQ+ identity, created by queer and trans artist team Ash + Chess. AN INCLUSIVE,…
Buy the Book
My Queer Year
Explore queer identity and plan for your best year ever with My Queer Year, a guided journal and planner that centers and celebrates LGBTQ+ identity, created…
Buy the Book
Queer X Design
The first-ever illustrated history of the iconic designs, symbols, and graphic art representing more than 5 decades of LGBTQ pride and activism. Beginning with…
Buy the Book
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Help Kids See Themselves In Every Story
Cinderelliot
A 2023 ALA Rainbow Book List Book! A gay retelling of the classic fairy tale–a scrumptious love story featuring ungrateful stepsiblings, a bake-off, and a…
Buy the Book
If You're a Drag Queen and You Know It
Strike a pose. Blow a kiss. Mouth the words. A fun, sing-along book with a drag twist that encourage kids to embrace all the playfulness of…
Buy the Book
The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish
Playing off “The Wheels on the Bus,” this nursery rhyme book from a founder of Drag Queen Story Hour is a fun, freewheeling celebration of…
Buy the Book
Dolls and Trucks Are for Everyone
From the author and illustrator of Pink Is for Boys comes an empowering board book that teaches kids and adults alike that gender cannot define…
Buy the Book
Pink Is for Boys
An empowering and educational picture book that proves colors are for everyone, regardless of gender. Pink is for boys . . . and girls .…
Buy the Book
Ari Arranges Everything
Empower young children to let go of control and to embrace a little chaos in this delightful and humorous picture book. Ari arranges absolutely everything.…
Buy the Book
Learn About the History of the LGBTQ+ Community
A Child's Introduction to Pride
The perfect primer for kids ages 8-12, this book celebrates love, hope, equality, and progress by taking an inspirational and essential look at the rich…
Buy the Book
Kind Like Marsha
For fans of Little Leaders and Pride comes a nonfiction picture book celebrating 14 incredible LGBTQ+ change makers and forward thinkers throughout history.Kind Like Marsha…
Buy the Book
Read Inclusive and Inspiring YA
So You Wanna Be A Pop Star?
An energetic, interactive YA novel about five solo pop artists navigating drama, finding their sound, and discovering what it truly takes to chase their dreams…
Buy the Book
Breakup, Makeup
In this sweet and stylish romance, two lovers turned cosplay rivals go head-to-head for a chance at their dream school . . . and maybe…
Buy the Book
When You Get the Chance
Follow cousins on a road trip to Pride as they dive into family secrets and friendships in this contemporary novel—perfect for fans of David Levithan…
Buy the Book
Major Detours
One of Lambda Literary's Most Anticipated Books of the MonthOne of PopSugar's Best New YA Books Released in SeptemberChoose your path forward in this mystical…
Buy the Book
Have Fun with the Fab Five
Queer Eye: Talking Button
Celebrate your love for all things Queer Eye with this officially licensed talking button, featuring inspirational and fun phrases from Jonathan, Tan, Bobby, Antoni, and Karamo. • …
Buy the Book
Queer Eye: You Are Fabulous
Show your friends and loved ones how fabulous they are with this DIY fill-in-the-blank gift book inspired by Jonathan, Tan, Bobby, Antoni, and Karamo from…
Buy the Book
Queer Eye Slumber Party Magic!
Join the Fab Five in a group hug as they help one kid love himself for who he is in this officially licensed picture book…
Buy the Book
Queer Eye: Find the Fab Five
Where's the Fab Five? At a pride parade? Remodeling a house? At a thrift shop? Find all five members of the cast of Queer Eye—plus…
Buy the Book
© 2023 Scout Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.