Dinner at home, Dinner transformed!
Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites
With more than 750,000 copies of the Eat What You Love cookbook series sold, New York Times bestselling author Marlene Koch returns with a collection…
Cook When You Can, Eat When You Want
Cook just once a week for 5 days of delicious meals! This one-of-a-kind, fully-illustrated meal prep cookbook saves you time and money by offering a…
The Noodle Soup Oracle
This isn't your traditional noodle soup cookbook. It's a mix-and-match guide to building the dish you want to eat.First, you'll choose your noodle. Next, pick…
Simple
This is really the EASIEST COOKBOOK IN THE WORLD. Every recipe has less than four steps and fewer than six ingredients, illustrated with more than…
Perfect for Bakers and Makers
Midwest Made
A Love Letter to America's Heartland, the Great Midwest When it comes to defining what we know as all-American baking, everything from Bundt cakes to…
The Joys of Baking
Baking One's Way Through a Sweet Life, with Great RecipesCooking is a necessity-everyone needs to eat-but baking is different. No one needs a chocolaty cake…
The Food in Jars Kitchen
The book Food in Jars readers have been waiting for: 140 recipes for the preserving kitchen, helping you use up your homemade pantry!Marisa McClellan wants…
The Big Bottom Biscuit
In the heart of wine country, Big Bottom Market has perfected and elevated the humble biscuit with a decidedly California twist. The Big Bottom…
Gorgeous enough to Eat
Dinner at the Club
A Special Invitation to a Delicious Members-Only Experience A hard-to-get reservation is prized among serious restaurant-goers, but a table limited to members only seems…
Favorite Recipes from Melissa Clark's Kitchen
Beloved New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark selects more than 100 of her all-time favorite recipes and gathers them here in this collection of…
Laurel
An Exquisite Seasonal Tasting Menu from the Heart of South Philly Laurel, the first book from restaurateur and Top Chef winner Nicholas Elmi, promises to…
Tiffin
Open a continent of flavors with Tiffin, an extraordinarily beautiful cookbook that focuses on India's regional diversity. Named a New York Times 'Best Cookbook' of…
Super Fun!
This Is a Book for People Who Love Hot Sauce
From sriracha to Tabasco, this funny, feisty book is an illustrated love letter to the quirky stories and fiery flavors of the world's best hot…
Tiny Hot Dogs
From awkward schoolgirl to Caterer to the Stars, Mary Giuliani weaves together a collection of hilarious memories, from professional growing pains to her long journey…
Mixology for the Discerning Host
Tequila Mockingbird
"A gem." -BuzzFeed Even if you don't have a B.A. in English, tonight you're gonna drink like you do! From barflies to book clubs, Tequila…
The New Cocktail Hour
ENTERTAIN WITH STYLE AND FRESHNESS!Libation-loving siblings André and Tenaya Darlington show you how to make cocktails from every era, reimagined for a contemporary palate. Dial…
Brooklyn Bartender
Add a dash of cool to your cocktail with The Brooklyn Bartender, an entertaining and informative illustrated guide for anyone who wants to mix delicious,…
Yes Way Rosé
Get in the pink wine state of mind with Yes Way Rosé, the ultimate guide to drinking and entertaining with the blush beverage, from the…